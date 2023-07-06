FigBytes Ranks in Corporate Knights' 2nd Annual Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FigBytes, creators of the leading Sustainability Platform for impact-focused organizations has been recognized in the prestigious Corporate Knights' 2nd Annual Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. This esteemed ranking highlights the top 50 Canadian companies that are driving growth while making significant contributions to building a sustainable economy.

Out of over 8,000 Canadian companies considered, FigBytes secured its position as one of the fastest-growing sustainable companies in the country. Corporate Knights evaluated the revenue growth of publicly traded companies and the capital raised by private companies to determine the ranking. FigBytes' inclusion on the list demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and its ability to provide innovative technology solutions that help organizations with climate accounting, scope 3, climate action, water stewardship and more.

"We're very pleased to be recognized among Canada's fastest-growing sustainable companies by Corporate Knights," said Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. "This ranking reflects our commitment to driving positive change through innovative solutions that help organizations to make informed decisions on how to shape their sustainability programs, and to make organizations' sustainability strategies actionable with data. We remain dedicated to supporting our customers on their sustainability journey and contributing to a more sustainable future."

FigBytes' award-winning Sustainability Platform enables organizations to effectively manage and track, report, and share the progress of their sustainability initiatives, all with incredible ease.

The Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada list showcases businesses from various sectors, ranging from clean energy to artificial intelligence and beyond. These companies represent the vanguard of the transition to a sustainable economy and demonstrate that sustainable practices and profitability can go hand in hand.

Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research B Corp, has a long-standing commitment to advancing the sustainable economy. Through their Future 50 ranking, Corporate Knights aims to inspire and recognize emerging companies that have the potential to become market leaders in the sustainable business landscape.

About FigBytes

FigBytes empowers impact-focused organizations to make positive change for people and the planet. The FigBytes Sustainability Platform transforms complex environmental, social, and governance information into simple reporting and functional insights by capturing operational and supplier data in a central, secure, cloud-based platform that manages strategy, automates framework reporting, and simplifies stakeholder engagement, for climate, water, and beyond. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/

