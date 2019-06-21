'Fight Back: Protect Abortion Access' GoFundMe Launched to Support ACLU, Planned Parenthood, & National Network of Abortion Funds

Access to abortion is under attack in this country. Already too many face burdensome waiting periods, medically unnecessary restrictions, restrictions on insurance coverage, and other hurdles meant to make it harder to get an abortion. As a result, for too many people abortion is already inaccessible. And now, we are seeing a rash of abortion bans sweeping the country, all with one goal in mind — to bring a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade to the Supreme Court, and take away the constitutional right to abortion altogether. This is not just an attack on people in Missouri or Georgia or Alabama, this is an attack on all of us.

The 'Fight Back: Protect Abortion Access' campaign will fund the fight on multiple fronts. Every donation to the 'Fight Back: Protect Abortion Access' campaign will be split and sent to these five important organizations fighting each day to protect reproductive rights and to ensure that people can get the care they need. Donations will be used to protect the right and access to abortion in the courts, to provide critical health services all across the country, and effect positive change to ensure elected officials everywhere support comprehensive reproductive health care.

"We are so grateful to GoFundMe for this unprecedented effort to support Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood Action Fund through this fundraising effort, alongside our trusted allies working to protect and expand access to abortion care," said Dr. Leana Wen, CEO and President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. "This comes at a critical time: access to safe, legal abortion is under assault like never before as politicians in states like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri have enacted extreme and unconstitutional bans that will endanger people's lives. This is not a drill. What we are seeing across the country is a public health crisis. Planned Parenthood has declared a state of emergency for reproductive health in America, and it requires a true emergency response. Thanks to GoFundMe, our millions of supporters will have a new way to fight back against these dangerous attacks on people's health and defend access to reproductive health care for all."

"With states banning abortion and trying to force clinics to close, the right to abortion is under attack like never before. But with your help, the ACLU is part of a broad coalition fighting these restrictions in the streets, in the statehouses, and in courthouses across the country," said Anthony Romero, American Civil Liberties Union executive director. "And we won't stop until we ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, who they are, or how much they make, can access abortion care if they need it."

"Until abortion is truly accessible and affordable for everyone, no matter where they live or how much money they have, donating to fund abortion makes access possible for what would otherwise be a choice in name only. Logistical and financial community support makes the difference in people's lives every day. Paying for people's abortions is a revolutionary and political act," said Yamani Hernandez, Executive Director, National Network of Abortion Funds.

"Reproductive rights are human rights, and GoFundMe is proud to join this movement and work alongside these organizations fighting to protect women all across the country," said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon. "We encourage business leaders, advocates, and individuals to get involved and stay involved in the 'Fight Back' campaign."

About Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood is the nation's leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, as well as the nation's largest provider of sex education. With more than 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect and without judgment. Through health centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable health information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives.

About Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Planned Parenthood Action Fund is an independent, nonpartisan, not-for-profit membership organization formed as the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The Action Fund engages in educational, advocacy and electoral activity, including grassroots organizing, legislative advocacy, and voter education.

About ACLU

For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, we take up the toughest civil liberties fights. Beyond one person, party, or side — we the people dare to create a more perfect union. Learn more at aclu.org.

About National Network of Abortion Funds

The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) is comprised of 76 member organizations across 41 states that provide direct funding, transportation, childcare, housing, and other supports for people seeking abortion. Together with its members, NNAF builds power to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

About GoFundMe

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world's largest free social fundraising platform, with over $5 billion raised so far. With a community of more than 50 million donors, GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE GoFundMe

Related Links

http://www.gofundme.com

