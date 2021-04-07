Fight Bananas - Taking Over The Combat Sports Media Industry

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Interactive, the media branding company, is highlighting combat sports media companies and Fight Bananas is #1 on their list. Fight Bananas is taking the world of combat sports by storm as the explosive new go-to source for all things MMA and fighting. From reporting the latest and greatest news, to interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, Fight Bananas is the all-inclusive source for fight fans around the world. Established in 2015, Fight Bananas has seen exponential growth and is rapidly expanding their brand in 2021 to bring exciting new content to viewers.

Under the wing of new leadership, Fight Bananas announced the construction of a new studio, which will be the central hub for the brand's freshest content. Fight Bananas has multiple creative projects in the works, including Youtube content, exclusive interviews, and the production of original podcasts. "These shows cover more than just combat sports", says Scott Johnson, CEO of Fight Bananas. "People can expect laughs, controversy, and some big guests that you will not want to miss." Johnson is joined by partner David Van Auken, who is working to push the Fight Bananas brand to the next level.

Dave Van Auken, podcast host, is known to have phenomenal hair and deliver interviews that include some of the biggest names in MMA and combat sports like Roy Jones Jr., Jon Anik, Dean Toole, Malki Kawa, Pearl Gonzalez, David Feldman, Laura Sanko, Din Thomas, and Glover Texeria. You can always expect some hard hitting questions from David. Fans envy Dave for his enthusiasm and eagerness to continue to interview more iconic figures under his newly branded show "The Dave Van Auken Show".

Headquartered in Pensacola, FL, Fight Bananas is smack in the middle of the combat sports scene, constantly capturing viral content viewers want to see, from breaking news to post-fight analysis. The brand is rising rapidly everyday on social media including Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok . Viewers can indulge in MMA and fighting news and entertainment on all platforms under the Fight Bananas brand, as well as their official website .

Fight Bananas promises fans the best and worst of combat sports 24/7/365. The Fight Bananas team has a strong passion for the industry and will continue expanding the brand in the coming years. As they say, they are "crazy about fights".

About Mack Interactive

Mack Interactive is the go-to branding company for sports media, website design, and more. Helping customers build positive perception through original content, website design, and social media, Mack Interactive maximizes financial opportunities.

Contact

Mack Interactive

[email protected]

SOURCE Mack Interactive

Related Links

https://fightbananas.com/

