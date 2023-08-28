Fight for Safe Care: Hundreds of Nurses and Allies Will Picket St. Francis Medical Center on August 29

LYNWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Francis Medical Center (SFMC) is one of the busiest hospitals in Los Angeles County, with the only level 2 trauma, stroke, and STEMI (heart attack response) center for many miles around. Prime Healthcare bought SFMC through bankruptcy in 2020, terminated 20% of the experienced registered nurses, cut RN pay by 12%, and instituted a three-year wage freeze—during the pandemic, even as RNs risked their lives every day with inadequate PPE (personal protective equipment). Now the hospital is dangerously understaffed nearly every day on every shift. RN turnover since Prime took control has been over 50%.

"They make short staffing a standard of care here," says Scott Byington, RN, president of the St. Francis Registered Nurses Association (SFRNA), "and it's just really sad for the community."

Prime has rejected EVERY proposal for safer patient care during the RNs' negotiations for a new contract. Now, the nurses are speaking out to alert the public—and hoping to turn negotiations around before management's stonewalling forces a strike.

WHO:

Registered Nurses of St. Francis Medical Center—members of UNAC/UHCP

Other St. Francis health care workers—members of SEIU-UHW

Labor Allies from other local unions—members of the LA County Federation of Labor

Elected Officials including Lynwood City Council member Jose Luis Solache

WHAT: Informational Picket

WHEN: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

St. Francis Medical Center—in front of the hospital

3630 E. Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262

Imperial Highway & Martin Luther King, Blvd.

Nurses will be available to tell their stories about the patient care hazards at St. Francis and how they're fighting for safer patient care. Multiple Spanish-speaking RNs will be available.

