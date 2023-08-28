Fight for Safe Care: Hundreds of Nurses and Allies Will Picket St. Francis Medical Center on August 29

News provided by

United Nurses Associations of California / Union of Health Care Professionals

28 Aug, 2023, 14:22 ET

LYNWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Francis Medical Center (SFMC) is one of the busiest hospitals in Los Angeles County, with the only level 2 trauma, stroke, and STEMI (heart attack response) center for many miles around. Prime Healthcare bought SFMC through bankruptcy in 2020, terminated 20% of the experienced registered nurses, cut RN pay by 12%, and instituted a three-year wage freeze—during the pandemic, even as RNs risked their lives every day with inadequate PPE (personal protective equipment). Now the hospital is dangerously understaffed nearly every day on every shift. RN turnover since Prime took control has been over 50%.

"They make short staffing a standard of care here," says Scott Byington, RN, president of the St. Francis Registered Nurses Association (SFRNA), "and it's just really sad for the community."

Prime has rejected EVERY proposal for safer patient care during the RNs' negotiations for a new contract. Now, the nurses are speaking out to alert the public—and hoping to turn negotiations around before management's stonewalling forces a strike.

WHO:              
Registered Nurses of St. Francis Medical Center—members of UNAC/UHCP
Other St. Francis health care workers—members of SEIU-UHW
Labor Allies from other local unions—members of the LA County Federation of Labor
Elected Officials including Lynwood City Council member Jose Luis Solache
WHAT:                Informational Picket
WHEN:              Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 6:30 a.m.2:00 p.m.
WHERE:           
St. Francis Medical Center—in front of the hospital
3630 E. Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262
Imperial Highway & Martin Luther King, Blvd.

Nurses will be available to tell their stories about the patient care hazards at St. Francis and how they're fighting for safer patient care. Multiple Spanish-speaking RNs will be available.

United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) represents more than 35,000 registered nurses and health care professionals in California and Hawaii, including optometrists; pharmacists; physical, occupational and speech therapists; case managers; nurse midwives; social workers; clinical lab scientists; physician assistants and nurse practitioners; hospital support and technical staff. UNAC/UHCP is affiliated with the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO.

Contact: Jeff Rogers | [email protected] | 909-263-7230

Onsite Contact: Anjetta Thackeray | [email protected] | 909-455-5146

SOURCE United Nurses Associations of California / Union of Health Care Professionals

Also from this source

RNs call for half-billion-dollar investment and legislative package to fix the nursing shortage crisis by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.