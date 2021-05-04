Fight Off COVID-19 With TeamUp Fitness

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A just-released, large-scale medical study found that regular exercise can reduce people's chances of severe COVID-19 cases. Downloading and using the TeamUp Fitness platform can help people get that regular exercise by connecting with the fitness community or finding a partner with similar lifestyle goals.

The study, published April 13 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, tracked almost 50,000 adult patients in California diagnosed with COVID-19 from January 2020 to the end of October 2020. It found that COVID patients who regularly exercised before becoming infected were less likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the ICU or die as a result of their illness.

"Living a healthy and active lifestyle has always been important, and now we see that staying fit actually helps people fight COVID-19," said Frank Pepperno, TeamUp Fitness's Chief Marketing Officer. "Using the many features of TeamUp Fitness helps you engage with fitness professionals, nutritionists and other fitness enthusiasts, helps keep you motivated and provides opportunities to connect with other people who are knowledgeable on living a healthy lifestyle."

Many studies have already shown that regular exercise prevents or minimizes risks of stroke, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and more. Exercise boosts energy level, improves sleep and mood and can counter depression. It can also help by building social connections.

The effects of exercising with a partner can also be better for you, as partners tend to provide accountability, longer workouts, and more consistency. Another study published by the National Library of Medicine showed that couples who joined a gym together reported more workouts at the gym and fear dropouts in one year compared to couples joining on their own.

For those looking to get back into the fitness community, or are looking for an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are also focused on fitness and wellness, TeamUp Fitness helps its users with all those goals. It is designed to help anyone, from those just beginning their fitness journey to those already maintaining active lifestyles. In addition to its features that connect people with fitness experts, it also brings together the entire fitness community, allowing people to match and chat with fitness friends, workout partners, nutritionists, and possibly find a fitness soulmate.

About TeamUp Fitness:

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and find your Fitness Soulmate.

