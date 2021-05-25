Fight Rising Gas Prices with Rislone® Fuel System Cleaner

HOLLY, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas prices are on the rise, and the trend is expected to continue through a busy summer road trip season. Rislone®, America's best-selling engine treatment brand for 100 years, is helping drivers fight back and save money with a $5 rebate – 40 percent or more off retail prices – on its most popular gasoline additive. Rislone Hy-per Fuel® Complete Fuel System Cleaner combines six fuel additives in one dual-cavity bottle to deliver improved fuel economy, engine power and performance.

"We can't do anything about the price of gas, but we can make the gas we buy go further," says Clay Parks, Rislone. Rislone®, America's best-selling engine treatment brand for 100 years, is helping drivers fight back against rising gas prices and save money by offering a $5 rebate – 40 percent or more off retail prices – on its most popular gasoline additive. Rislone Hy-per Fuel® Complete Fuel System Cleaner combines six fuel additives, including P.E.A., in one dual-cavity bottle to deliver improved fuel economy, engine power and performance. Visit rislone.com/offers to get started.

Rislone Hy-per Fuel Complete Fuel System Cleaner (p/n 4700) includes the equivalent of a full bottle of:

Fuel injector and system cleaner: Removes carbon deposits from injectors, combustion chamber and intake valves to restore lost power and improve fuel economy.

Removes carbon deposits from injectors, combustion chamber and intake valves to restore lost power and improve fuel economy. Upper cylinder lubricant : Reduces friction and wear for improved fuel economy.

: Reduces friction and wear for improved fuel economy. Fuel stabilizer and conditioner : Helps gasoline resist breakdown and inhibit corrosion.

: Helps gasoline resist breakdown and inhibit corrosion. Octane booster : Raises the gasoline's octane number to reduce spark knock, misfires and emissions.

: Raises the gasoline's octane number to reduce spark knock, misfires and emissions. Water remover gas dryer : Removes free water to prevent gas line freeze-ups, corrosion and bacterial growth; reduces emissions.

: Removes free water to prevent gas line freeze-ups, corrosion and bacterial growth; reduces emissions. Gas treatment additives: Optimize fuel economy and maximize power, acceleration and performance.

The combined formula is more cost-effective than buying each additive individually, plus the ingredients work together to improve the quality of gas by increasing its cleaning ability, adding lubrication and removing contaminants. Rislone Complete Fuel System Cleaner cleans and lubricates the entire fuel system using a patented next-generation cleaner, P.E.A. (polyetheramine) to remove carbon deposits and buildup from fuel injectors, fuel lines, sensors and the fuel pump. Thanks to Complete Fuel System Cleaner's strength, it can be used every four to six weeks or every 3,000 to 5,000 miles instead of at every fill-up. Most customers notice immediate improvements in smoothness, acceleration, throttle response and miles-per-gallon fuel efficiency.

"We can't do anything about the price of gas, but we can make the gas we buy go further," says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone. "Our Complete Fuel System Cleaner improves engine efficiency and fuel economy so you can drive more miles on a gallon of gasoline than you could otherwise. And it's really easy to use: Just pop the top, screw on the patented spout and stick it into the gas tank opening. I put it in my truck every month."

Rislone Hy-per Fuel Complete Fuel System Cleaner works with all gasoline engines, including fuel-injected, port fuel injected (PFI), direct-injected (DI/DIG), gasoline turbo direct-injected (GTDI), turbocharged and carbureted. It can be used with all unleaded, premium and ethanol blends (E10, E15 and E85) of gasoline. Works in motorcycles and small engines, too.

Like all Rislone Hy-per products, Complete Fuel System Cleaner is made in the U.S.A. It's available at leading retailers including Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, AutoZone, Meijer and Walmart. Manufacturer's suggested retail price is $11.99 per 16.9 fl. oz. bottle.

Through Dec. 31, 2021, Rislone is offering a $5 mail-in rebate on every bottle of Complete Fuel System Cleaner (both the gasoline and diesel formulas) sold. The rebate is valid regardless of where the product was purchased, or the price paid. Visit rislone.com/offers to get started.

For more information about Rislone Hy-per Fuel Complete Fuel System Cleaner or any other product in the full Rislone line-up, visit rislone.com. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America's best-selling engine treatment brand for 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.

