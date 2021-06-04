Fight Sports Launches On LiveXLive, With Mayweather vs Paul Live Broadcast Across Territories In Europe And Asia

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media ( Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that FIGHT SPORTS Network, the global leader in broadcasting premium live world CY championship boxing, MMA, kickboxing and martial arts, will launch on LiveXLive with the live broadcast of the Mayweather vs Paul fight on Sunday, June 6, 2021, starting at 8 PM ET. The partnership will span widely across territories in Europe and Asia.

As part of the deal, LiveXLive's subscribers of FIGHT SPORTS Network within the partnership territories will have ongoing access to live premium championship events and original programming, including FIGHT SPORTS Network's extensive library of legendary fights featuring Tyson, Foreman, De La Hoya, Pacquiao, Mayweather, and others and additionally the Mayweather vs McGregor event to promote Mayweather vs Paul, and many more.

"We are thrilled to partner with FIGHT SPORTS to expand the global footprint of our live premium sports content. Launching with the Mayweather vs Paul live broadcast on FIGHT SPORTS will allow us to connect with influential and passionate sports audiences globally," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

"We are excited to be launching FIGHT SPORTS on the LiveXLive platform and creating a strong partnership to enhance their premium content offering with some of the most high profile LIVE fight events, starting with Mayweather vs. Paul, along with new releases of on-going original programming while continuing to expand our global distribution," said Richard Miele and Craig Miele, Co-CEOs of CSI Sports, owner of FIGHT SPORTS.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2021 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

About FIGHT SPORTS™

FIGHT SPORTS™, CSI Sports' first global channel, broadcasts a range of live events and in-depth fight programming covering every aspect of the sport. With multimedia and other ancillary rights, FIGHT SPORTS™ produces a variety of entertainment programs including original programming, reality series, documentaries, highlight/magazine shows, and hand selected events/ tournaments from around the world. Launched in December 2012, the channel has already secured over 200+ carriage agreements in over 50 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean with more announcements coming soon. www.fightsports.tv

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

