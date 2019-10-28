Fight to Fame: A New Blockchain Based Fighter Reality Show

Fight to Fame is a global platform that allows contestants drawn from across the world to carve their way to Hollywood through fighting. The platform's argument is that action stars come from different fields such as sports, bodybuilding, and more but only a few have come from fighting.

This reality show was designed to address this imbalance by organizing a competition in which the top fighters get roles in Hollywood action movies.

This Fight to Fame project started as early as 2017 with members like an Emmy award winner in Tim Smithe, Chris Van Heerdan, Rigan Machado, Prince Badi Ajamu, and Carlos Kremer. Steady progress has been made since then adding many new fighters and executive team members. Other milestones achieved by Fight to Fame include partnerships and onboarding experts or respected people from various fields such as blockchain technology and television.

The Fight to Fame platform is inviting anyone who feels the urge to become an action reality star, heavyweight boxing champion, or anything in-between to register. It is free to register and interested parties just have to provide contact and physical details to Fight to Fame.

Fight to Fame, with a number of World Champion Fighters as its ambassadors, is in search of the next superstars to show their strength and spirit while fighting for a shot at fame in Hollywood. The doors are open for fighters from any nation around the world to join the blockchain project headquartered in London.

Fight to Fame connections

One of the most interesting and important facts about Fight to Fame is that it already has partnerships with well-known Hollywood film production studios that include Nu Boyana, Nu Image, and Millennium Films.

There are also plans to fund the project with $500 million annually for co-producing a number of Hollywood blockbuster movies.

The Fight to Fame platform has also entered into a partnership with a number of companies to penetrate exciting and emerging markets such as India and Africa. Fight to Fame has connections for film distribution, investments, and television broadcast rights in more than 70 countries including Japan, Israel, Russia, Turkey, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

The Fight to Fame ecosystem already has 500 signed-up contestants, with more than 40 percent of them being MMA champions at different levels. The leaders of Fight to Fame are focused on giving fans the ability to take part in the production of new action movies and creation of action stars. By joining the Fight to Fame community, users will be able to participate in a new experience to the fighting and movie industries.

Fight to Fame takes a shot at blockchain

Times are changing as the majority of industries are beginning to embrace blockchain technology and crypto. We're seeing new startups and traditional companies develop blockchain concepts similar to Fight to Fame, meant to improve transparency, security, and ease of use. Fight to Fame has joined the movement to create a unique business solution that leverages blockchain technology and gives the users a bigger voice.

The Fight to Fame platform has developed a unique business model codenamed "BMS" or "Blockchain + Movie + Sports". This is a no brainer as it embodies the vision of Fight to Fame to use blockchain technology for a new business that combines the worlds of movies and sports.

Blockchain technology is preferred by a number of new startups because of the transparency it brings to the table. It also makes it easier for users of any ecosystem to participate in through a token model. The users of the platform that have the FF token gives them front row seats to the Fight to Fame entertainment platform.

The FF Token will not be another initial coin offering that focuses on making the insiders rich. It is meant for eager fans to use to acquire series cards, vote for fighters on the reality TV shows, and other activities.

Boxing and MMA have been under the control of a select few of promoters. Fighters have been forced to do questionable things to bring attention to them, instead of training. Fighters have been paid very little compensation for putting their lives on the line while centralized authorities have gotten rich. Fight to Fame will give the fans a bigger voice and the fighters power over their futures.

Fight to Fame is ready to change the industry.

