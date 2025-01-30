FightCybercrime Romance Scam Recovery Group Helps Victims through Free Counselor-led Peer Support

Average participant in non-profit's support group has lost more than $160,000 to romance scams; free service helps victims navigate emotional and financial recovery process

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FightCybercrime, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to meet the challenges facing those impacted by cybercrime, is providing free support to victims of the rapidly growing romance scams through its complimentary Romance Scam Recovery Group. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost more than $800 million to romance scams during the first three quarters of 2024 alone, and this figure is likely significantly higher because many cases go unreported. FightCybercrime's free, counselor-led peer support group provides a safe, understanding space for victims to share their experiences, receive guidance and begin rebuilding both their emotional and financial well-being.

"There have been so many high-profile stories recently about how individuals have had hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen by online criminals who are using increasingly sophisticated tactics during romance scams, and this isn't even considering the thousands of stories that don't make the news," said Ally Armeson, Executive Director, FightCybercrime. "Hardly anyone thinks about what happens to individuals after they have been victimized and often left with nothing. Our Romance Scam Recovery Group is designed to help victims of these reprehensible crimes start the recovery process by connecting with others who have gone through similar ordeals and providing them with the tools, resources, information and support they need to begin the healing process."

Since FightCybercrime created the Romance Scam Recovery Group, it has helped support participants who collectively represent more than $73 million in losses due to online romance fraud; on average, each participant has experienced more than $160,000 in stolen funds. The Romance Scam Recovery Group provides victims with extensive resources including group therapy, counseling and peer support, allowing them to connect with others who truly understand their struggles, giving them courage and strength to reclaim their trust, restore their confidence and move forward on their healing journey. Participants also learn to improve their online safety and avoid scams in the future, equipping them with tools to prevent revictimization.

Scammers often seek out individuals who are feeling isolated, lonely or who have recently gone through a tough or traumatic experience. By establishing a trusting relationship over time, scammers usually start with small requests such as asking the victim to purchase and send them gift cards to deal with a difficult financial situation. Their requests may seem reasonable, or even necessary. Once victims start sending smaller amounts of money it can gradually escalate to larger financial requests by creating more dire hardships scammers are supposedly dealing with – and asking the victim for higher amounts of money via gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers. The more isolated or emotionally vulnerable someone feels, the easier it is for scammers to exploit those feelings and convince them to act against their better judgment.

"It's not about being 'naive," said Jen Lawrence, DSW, LICSW, the lead program counselor for FightCybercrime's Romance Scam Recovery Group. "It's about the way scammers prey on natural human emotions and instincts, which can cloud anyone's ability to spot a scam in real-time. We see very educated, accomplished and 'streetwise' individuals affected by these scams."

FightCybercrime's Romance Scam Recovery Group offers victims:

A place where they can find healing and connections by processing their emotions and sharing their story with a community of individuals who share similar experiences in a safe space led by a counselor.

by processing their emotions and sharing their story with a community of individuals who share similar experiences in a safe space led by a counselor. Access to personalized resources through support services that help navigate the road to recovery, including securing victims' accounts, and providing access to financial, legal and mental health resources.

through support services that help navigate the road to recovery, including securing victims' accounts, and providing access to financial, legal and mental health resources. The ability to join a trusted network by gaining access to a private, monitored online group where current and past participants can ask questions, share resources, build community and show support.

FightCybercrime is dedicated to helping individual victims of cybercrime. The organization provides comprehensive resources, tips, support groups and other information for victims to recognize, report and recover from various types of cybercrime. In December, the organization launched a free service to help young adults educate their elderly parents and loved ones on the dangers of gift card scams. Leading organizations including Target, Google and Craig Newmark Philanthropies support FightCybercrime.

