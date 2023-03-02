Fighting Ad Crime on All Fronts: Record Number of Companies Achieve "TAG Platinum" Status with All Three TAG Seals

TAG Platinum Companies Increase by >50% as Industry Leaders Extend Best Practices Across TAG's Fraud, Malware & Brand Safety Certifications

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising, today announced a record number of TAG companies have achieved "TAG Platinum" status this year by successfully obtaining all three of TAG's certification seals, including TAG Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified.

In total, 23 companies reached TAG Platinum status in 2023, a 53% increase over the 15 companies that did so in the prior year. TAG Platinum companies for 2023 included industry leaders like AdForm, Amazon Advertising, DirectTV, Google, Index Exchange, Initiative, IPONWEB, Kroger, Magna, Magnite, MediaBrands, MediaMath, MobileFuse, OpenX, Publicis Groupe, Sovrn, Spectrum Reach, SpotX, The Trade Desk, UM, Unruly, Xandr, and Yahoo!

"Fraud, piracy, brand safety, and transparency are tightly intertwined challenges, and a gap in protection in one area can quickly be exploited by criminals or cause brand damage in another," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "Happily, the leading companies in digital advertising understand that the best way to address the connected threats of ad crime, brand safety threats, and lack of transparency is a solid shield of TAG seals. By implementing industry best practices across TAG's program areas, TAG Platinum companies demonstrate their commitment to a safe, transparent, and crime-free supply chain."

Overall, 228 TAG certified companies earned a total of 317 seals across TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified Programs in 2023, a slight increase from the 313 seals earned by 230 companies in 2022. A record two-thirds (67%) of this year's seals were earned through independent validation, an increase from the 62% earned through independent validation in the prior year.

Among the companies that obtained TAG Seals for 2023 are:

A+E Networks

Healthline Media, Inc.

Penske Media Corporation

A360 Media

Hearst Communications Inc.

Pinterest

ABC

hellomagazine

Pixalate

Activision Blizzard Media

Horizon Media

PLAYGROUND XYZ

Adform

Hulu

Playwire LLC

Adloox

HUMAN

Postmedia Network Canada

AdSquirel by OCM

Iion

Precise TV

AdTheorent

Immediate Media

Premion

Amazon Advertising LLC

ImpreMedia

primis

Amazon Services LLC

INCA

ProData Media Group

amnet

Index Exchange

Protected Media

Aniview

Industry (the 7Stars)

Publicis Groupe/MMS USA Holdings

Annalect

Infolinks

PubMatic

Anura Solutions LLC

Initiative

Quantcast

Audacy

InMobi

Quotient

Audience Store

Innity

Rainbow Media Holdings LLC

Auto Trader Limited

Insider

Ranker

Bauer Media

Inskin Media

Reach

BBTV

Integral Ad Science

Rogers Media Inc.

BeachFront Media

iONE Digital

Roku Advertising

Beijing Reyun Technology Co.

IPG Mediabrands

RTB House

Bell Media

IPONWEB

RTBAsia

Bent Pixels

ITN Digital

Samsung Ads

Bidstack

JD.com

Scoota

Blavity

John Ayling & Associates

seedtag

Blis Media

Jun Group

SelectMedia

Boltive

JustPremium

Sharethrough Inc.

BounceX

Kelly Scott Madison

SHE MEDIA LLC

Captify

King.com Ltd.

Shilo

carat

KNOREX

Sky

CBC Radio-Canada

Kroger

Sovrn

CMI Media Group (Cafe Media)

LADbible Group

Spectrum Reach

Conde Nast

Leaf Group

Spotify

Connatix

LiveScore

SpotX

Core

LoopMe

Taboola

Corus Entertainment Inc.

m/SIX

TAN Media

CPMStar

MadHive Inc.

Teads

Crimtan

MAGNA GLOBAL

Tegna

Criteo

Magnite

Telegraph Media Group Limited

Dailymotion Advertising Inc.

Magnite + DV / MDV

The E.W. Scripps Company

Dealer.com

Magnite CTV / MCTV

The Irish Times

Decoded Advertising

Mail Metro Media

The Media Trust (TMT)

Dentsu Aegis Network

Mantis

The Trade Desk

DiDNA

Marvel

The Walt Disney Company

Digital Turbine

Match Media Group

The Weather Company, an IBM Business

DIRECTV

MDC - Assembly

TikTok

Dotdash Meredith

MediaCom

Tremor Video

DoubleVerify

MediaCom North

TripAdvisor

E-Planning.Net

MediaMath

TripleLift

EMX Digital/Engine Media

Mediavine

Twitch

Encore Digital Media Ltd

Merkle

Twitter

Enthusiast Gaming

Meta

Undertone

Epsilon/Conversant

MGID

Universal McCann Worldwide

ESPN.com

Miaozhen Systems

Univision Communications Inc.

Essence Communications Inc.

Mindshare

Unruly

Essence Global Limited

MiQ

VDX.tv

Evening Standard

MobileFuse, LLC

Venatus

ExMarketPlace FZ

Mobsta Inc

Vericast Corp

Fandom

Moloco

Vevo

Financial Times

MRC Media LLC/Valence Media Group

Viant

Finecast

National Geographic

VICE Media

Fox Corporation

Nativo

vidazoo Ltd.

FreeForm

NBCUniversal

Vidillion

FreeWheel

Neo Media World

VRTCAL Markets, Inc

Gallery Media Group

News Corp UK & Ireland Limited

Walk in Media

GeoEdge

Newsweek Publishing LLC

Walmart, Inc.

GFR Media

NGL Media LLC

Warner Media, LLC

Global

OctaveAudio

Washington Post

Google

ogury

Wavemaker Global

Gridsum

POKKT

WHITE BULLET LIMITED

GroundTruth

Omnicom Media Group

Wieden + Kennedy

GroupM

Omnicom Media Group Ireland

Xandr

Guardian

OpenX

Xaxis

GumGum

Oracle Advertising

Yahoo

Havas Media

Outbrain Inc.

Haymarket

SXM Media

"Breadth and depth are the key elements of every successful standards program, and this year's certifications highlight both the breadth and the depth of TAG's seal programs, with the breadth of 228 certified companies across every sector of digital advertising and the depth from companies increasing their number of seals and achieving TAG Platinum status," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "We commend all of this year's certified companies for their leadership and commitment to protecting the digital advertising ecosystem, and we look forward to working with them to strengthen and enhance our collaboration."

More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry. Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the global certification program designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

