Fighting back--Cola Wealth Advisors Joins Team Zoomie's fight against Parkinson's

LEXINGTON, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Mantei, Cindy Chiellini, Kathy Nishnac Atul Makharia, and the rest of the team at Cola Wealth Advisors stand in solidarity with Team Zoomie as it fights back against Parkinson's disease.

Team Zoomie will participate in Tough Mudder Atlanta 2019 on November 9th to raise money for the Parkinson's Foundation of Georgia. Team Zoomie's crowdfunding initiative already has raised more than $1,500, and it hopes to provide at least $5,000 to tackle this progressive nervous system disorder.

The race will span an 8-plus mile course peppered with obstacles such as "The Gauntlet" and "The Block Ness Monster." Team Zoomie is affectionately named after the term for U.S. Air Force Academy graduates, and it refers to the way team members expect to tackle the course.

Team Zoomie members are family and friends of longtime Cola Wealth client and retired USAF Captain David Hallman. After David was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, those close to him chose to take action to help fight the debilitating disease.

The Parkinson Foundation of Georgia is committed to improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson's, as well as working to find a cure.

Providing resources for those affected and their families eases the burden presented by this disease, for which no cure is known.

If you'd like to join Rick Mantei, Cindy Ciellini, Kathy Nishnac and the entire Cola Wealth team in helping Team Zoomie, please visit https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/2019pftough/zoomie

