Fighting Food Insecurity Through Cutting-Edge Cannabis Agriculture

CLEVELAND, Miss., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Brake Cannabis Company and Delta One Brands are proud to announce the launch of its premium cannabis brand and cultivation facility in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The company is on a mission to bring artisanal, award-winning cannabis products to the burgeoning medical cannabis industry of Mississippi.

Cypress Brake logo drawn by famous illustrator Steven Noble. Rendering of Cypress Brake's state-of-the-art Cann-Aquatic Regenerative Agriculture (CARA) facility.

"We're a team of visionaries, dreamers, and doers, passionately committed to shaping the future of regenerative agriculture across food and all-natural medicine," said Matt Beaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Cypress Brake. "Thanks to our partnership with Angela TenBroech of Delta Grows, we are excited to build a first-of-its-kind cannabis company that not only produces exceptional cannabis but also fresh pesticide-free produce for the local community."

Cypress Brake is pioneering a revolutionary approach called Cann-Aquatic Regenerative Agriculture (CARA). This closed-loop system combines cannabis cultivation with aquaponics to produce nutrient-dense food with near-zero environmental impact. Fresh lettuce, celery, greens, herbs, tomatoes, and other produce will be grown adjacent to premium cannabis flower, helping to address food insecurity while conserving water and energy.

CARA's novel energy-saving system harnesses excess heat generated from the cultivation process to create a controlled environment for greenhouse agriculture that enables food production every month of the year. That means 12 months a year of fresh produce for the food insecure of the Mississippi Delta.

"It's truly a dream come true to be able to produce all-natural medicine and freshly-grown produce in the heart of the Delta, a place with such a rich agricultural history and warm welcoming southern charm," said Marcus Holcomb, award-winning Master Cultivator at Cypress Brake. "Our passion has always been to cultivate the finest cannabis cultivars and work with the cannabis plant to unlock its boundless healing potential. Adding in the food and energy elements excites our team and everyone we talk to about the project."

With decades of combined cannabis industry experience, the Cypress Brake team brings a wealth of expertise in cultivation, extraction, marketing, and retail. Their state-of-the-art facility leverages cutting-edge technology like AI-enabled climate management and custom LED arrays to produce premium cannabis flower and chemical-free solventless extracts.

Cypress Brake is licensed for medical cannabis cultivation by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The company's brand identity pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Delta region with packaging inspired by the beautiful natural wonders of Mississippi's magical cypress brakes and illustrations drawn by the famous Steven Noble , who has designed some of the most iconic brands of our time including, Coors, Mercedes Benz, American Express, &, more recently, Kraken Rum and Espolon Tequila.

For more information or for those looking to invest in the future of sustainable cannabis and agriculture, we invite you to explore opportunities to get involved with Cypress Brake at www.cypressbrake.co .

About Cypress Brake Cannabis Company

Cypress Brake Cannabis Company is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on cultivating premium artisanal cannabis and producing nutrient-rich food through sustainable farming methods in the Mississippi Delta region.

