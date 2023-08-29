Fighting Infections: Global Anti-Infective Agents Market to Reach $307.89 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 The "Global Anti-Infective Agents Market (2023-2028) by Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Infective Agents Market is estimated to be USD 226.84 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 307.89 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Rise in drug approval for the treatment

Restraints:

High cost of drugs

Opportunities:

High penetration of anti-infective drugs

Extensive R&D for new drug development

Challenges:

Poor reimbursement policies

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories

Alcon Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Anti-infective agents are chemicals or drugs that fight infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungus, or parasites. They kill or block the growth and reproduction of infectious agents (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals). These medicines are critical in the treatment of a variety of infectious diseases in both people and animals.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally is driving the demand for anti-infective drugs. Population expansion, urbanization, and worldwide travel all contribute to the spread of diseases, increasing the need for better therapies. This increase in infectious diseases encourages research & development activities, releasing new and improved anti-infective medications, boosting the market's expansion even further.

Another key market driver is the increasing number of anti-infective medication approvals. Regulatory bodies' rapid approval of new pharmaceuticals ensures that patients have faster access to novel therapies. The constant development of novel medications, supported by clinical trials and improvements in medical science, boosts market expansion, providing healthcare professionals with a greater selection of therapeutic alternatives to effectively tackle infectious diseases.

Due to the wide penetration of these treatments across multiple healthcare settings, the market for anti-infective agents provides enormous opportunities. With the prevalence of infectious diseases on the rise, the need for anti-infective drugs is constantly high. Increased access to healthcare facilities, increased awareness of infectious illness management, and the availability of generic versions all help to increase drug distribution.

Extensive R&D activities give appealing perspective in the market for anti-infective drugs. Significant investment in R&D is driven by the ongoing search for innovative medications that tackle emerging diseases, antibiotic resistance, and unmet medical needs. Biotechnology, genomics, and drug delivery system advancements can lead to the development of more effective and targeted anti-infective treatments, broadening the market's potential customers.

However, the high cost of anti-infective medications is a major commercial constraint. Expensive pharmaceuticals may restrict access to treatment for particular patient populations, causing economic concerns and impeding general adoption. This limitation may impact healthcare outcomes, particularly in areas with limited resources or inadequate healthcare coverage.

Anti-infective agents have a substantial market challenge due to inadequate reimbursement rules. Inadequate coverage or low reimbursement rates provided by insurance companies and government healthcare programs may discourage healthcare practitioners from prescribing specific medications, resulting in limited patient access and substantial financial constraints for patients seeking treatment.

Competitive Quadrant:

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis:

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Anti-Infective Agents Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z800lu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets