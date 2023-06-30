Fighting sickle cell stigma: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers tips for those living with sickle cell disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recommends individualized patient treatment plans to alleviate or control pain, minimize organ damage, prevent infections and live healthy with the disease.  

Millions of people throughout the world, including nearly 100,000 Americans, have sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells. The disease occurs in approximately one of every 365 Black or African-American births and in one of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births.

"Alarmingly, the prevalence of sickle cell disease in Shelby County, Tenn., where Memphis is located, is significantly higher than the reported national average," said Rana Cooper, nurse practitioner with the Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center. "Fortunately, Memphis is a hub for innovative sickle cell research. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare provides world-class and evidence-based patient care to help individuals with sickle cell disease live longer and healthier lives."

People living with sickle cell disease may experience anemia, jaundice, fatigue, vision problems, frequent infections, stroke and frequent pain episodes commonly referred to as a sickle cell pain crisis. Symptoms can be mild or severe enough to require emergency care or frequent hospitalizations.

Sickle cell disease symptoms can be managed with long-term and continuous care from a comprehensive sickle cell center or a healthcare provider well trained in sickle cell disease.

The Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center customizes patient treatment plans that address:

  • Blood transfusions
  • Counseling
  • Exercise
  • Medication management
  • Nutrition

Sickle cell disease or the sickle cell trait can be confirmed with genetic testing or a blood test. If you are unaware of your sickle cell status, contact your healthcare provider.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

