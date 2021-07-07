Fighting the Rising Costs of Prescription Drugs with One Powerful Coupon: RxGo and WithHealth Announce Partnership, Granting Access to Thousands of Prescription Drug Discounts for Telehealth Patients

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RxGo.com announced it had entered into a partnership with San Diego based provider WithHealth, Inc. to provide prescription discount cards to patients in the WithHealth network. WithHealth is a precision concierge care telehealth company for employers and their employees that offers patients access to a wide variety of licensed and certified healthcare clinicians, reducing costs through the power of technology. RxGo is a prescriptions savings site that offers free, printable discounts giving consumers anywhere from 10 to 87% off the costs of thousands of prescriptions at all major pharmacies across the country.

"We're extremely happy to work with WithHealth, enabling us to reach a growing range of clients who need our help," said Jeremy Duboys, Founder of RxGo.com. "Our mission has always been to save patients as much as possible on the continually rising costs of prescription medications. We do this by partnering with several different discount programs, then use our proprietary technology to show patients only the lowest possible price on thousands of FDA approved medications. We've been helping our clients for almost a decade now to save millions in overall costs, eliminating the need to scour the internet for the lowest prices. Our system also saves time at the pharmacy counter since the patient only needs to bring one savings card, therefore saving technicians the time and effort it takes to process multiple coupons. Our RxGo coupon is accepted at over 68,000 pharmacies in the U.S., including all major chains and a large majority of independent pharmacies."

"WithHealth is pleased to be working with RxGo to reduce prescription costs for employers and their employees. This aligns with WithHealth's mission to provide precision care to make healthcare affordable, accessible, personalized and proactive," said Cindy Salas Murphy, WithHealth Founder and CEO.

RxGo: Pharmacy Savings in Three Easy Steps

Patients search for their specific prescriptions at RxGo, then print the discount voucher directly from the site. There is no need to register, fill out any paperwork, or sign up for any additional services. Patients take the voucher to any pharmacy and begin seeing immediate savings on prescription drugs. Once recorded into the pharmacy's system, one RxGo card is generally good for the life of every prescription. A single RxGo coupon covers all prescriptions purchased from the same pharmacist, so there is no need to bring multiple coupons in each time new prescriptions are filled.

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides precision concierge health care for employers and their employees by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination and telehealth, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. Learn more at: www.withhealth.com

About RxGo.com

Founded in 2012, RxGo.com offers discounts on prescription drugs to those who need it most. Our goal is to provide you with the largest discounts possible when compared to other services using an easy-to-print online coupon card. We invite you to compare the savings our card grants with other leading providers. Learn more at: www.RxGo.com.

