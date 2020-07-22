Fighting Through Pandemic, TITLE Boxing Club Awards Franchise in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading boutique boxing fitness franchise with more than 180 clubs open across the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, has signed a franchise agreement with Henry Mendez. The 20-year veteran of the telecom industry will bring the club that provides 'the best hour of your day' to the Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Striving to live a healthy lifestyle and already a practitioner of Krav Maga, Mendez was looking for an upbeat cardio workout when he took his first class at the Forest Hills TITLE Boxing Club in late 2019. He immediately became enamored with the boxing workout, trainer, look and feel of the club, and especially the feeling he had after class. He quickly made it a weekly ritual to take a class. At the same time, his company of the last decade was going through a reorganization, and then coronavirus pandemic hit New York. Mendez was let go and began working with a placement company and a franchise consultant to discover the next phase of his career.

Mendez repeatedly asked himself, "What do you want to wake up every morning and do?" It became increasingly clear the answer was provide his neighbors with that same great feeling he had after every class at TITLE Boxing Club.

"The experience of taking a class at TITLE Boxing Club has no comparisons," said Mendez. "I want to provide the same community-driven environment, and a class that will get your heart pumping, to my Brooklyn neighbors. As the city reopens, I want my TITLE Boxing Club to be a safe haven for those looking to live healthier and be active in a post-pandemic world. When you come to TITLE Boxing Club, it's you and your heavy bag – we'll be the safest place to get in fighting shape."

Not deterred by the pandemic-related shutdowns, Mendez anticipates opening his club in Park Slope, Brooklyn this winter.

"It's always a great day when a passionate and dedicated member is at the right moment in his or her life to join TITLE Boxing Club as a franchisee," said Susan Boresow, president of TITLE Boxing Club. "Henry's desire to provide an exceptional experience for those looking to add health and fitness into their lives is exactly what makes him a great addition to our franchise family. Doing so in a city that had to go on full lockdown demonstrates Henry's trust in the TITLE Boxing Club brand and game plan during these uncertain times."

Over the last several months, TITLE Boxing Club has shifted its franchise sales to best suit prospective franchise partners. While there's been an emphasis on health and wellness and a high demand for franchise ownership, the franchise has offered several virtual Discovery Days and virtual training so new owners can open successfully when restrictions in their area begin to ease.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 180 clubs open and operating across the country and another 150 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In addition, TITLE Boxing Club is No. 387 on Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

CONTACT: Mandi Gualtieri, Fishman PR, [email protected]; 805-290-0266

SOURCE TITLE Boxing Club