Fighting Weight™ Launches with a Powerful Punch

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighting Weight™, a US-based groundbreaking health and wellness company, is thrilled to announce its official launch and the appointment of industry veteran Mike Apostal as CEO. With a strong focus on metabolic health, Fighting Weight™ is committed to providing innovative solutions to help individuals achieve their weight loss goals and optimize their overall well-being.

A New Era of Weight Loss

Fighting Weight™ is launching with a suite of cutting-edge weight loss products designed to address the complex factors contributing to weight gain. These products are formulated with high-quality ingredients and backed by scientific research. With a community-first approach to weight management, Fighting Weight is leveraging proven tools like GLP-1 treatments alongside non-medical tactics that foster sustainable, long-term success.

There are a lot of options available out there, here's what makes Fighting Weight™ different:

Mission-Focused Community : We're more than a program—we're a movement. Our goal is to create a space where individuals can find support, camaraderie, and motivation to achieve their goals.

: We're more than a program—we're a movement. Our goal is to create a space where individuals can find support, camaraderie, and motivation to achieve their goals. Content and motivation from our community partners like Topher Townsend , a military veteran and leader of a vibrant patriotic community.

like , a military veteran and leader of a vibrant patriotic community. Proven Science : Using GLP-1 treatments as part of a tailored approach, we help individuals lose weight while also focusing on holistic wellness strategies.

: Using GLP-1 treatments as part of a tailored approach, we help individuals lose weight while also focusing on holistic wellness strategies. Veteran-Led Inspiration: We're inspired by the discipline and strength of our nation's heroes and committed to helping them transition into healthy, balanced lives after service.

A Strong Leadership Team

Mike Apostal, former CEO of Factor [Factor 75], is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the health and wellness industry. He brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to Fighting Weight™. Under his leadership, the company is poised to revolutionize the billion-dollar weight loss market.

"I'm excited to lead Fighting Weight™ and build a company that not only helps people lose weight but also improves their metabolic health. By combining cutting-edge science with personalized solutions, we'll provide a holistic approach to weight management that delivers real results," said Apostal.

A Robust Product Pipeline

Fighting Weight's™ initial portfolio of products includes Compounded Semaglutide , Compounded Tirzepatide , and a clinical-grade Weight Loss Stack . But that's just the start, as they are rolling out a robust product roadmap in 2025. Each product has one central aim: to help Americans reach their optimal metabolic health.

A Significant Investment in the Future

Fighting Weight™ recently concluded an undisclosed seed round, which will be used to accelerate product development, expand marketing efforts, and fuel growth. This investment underscores the company's strong market potential and the significant impact it aims to make.

About Fighting Weight™

Based in Austin, TX, Fighting Weight™ is a bold, empowering brand dedicated to an audience-first approach to helping individuals take back control of their health and reclaim their peak selves. In a highly competitive space, the Fighting Weight™ brand stands apart with a tailored solution for individuals looking to optimize their metabolic health.

