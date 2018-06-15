FIGS co-CEOS Heather Hasson and Trina Spear win Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in Greater Los Angeles

Since its founding in 1986, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

About FIGS

FIGS is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by raising the standards of how medical apparel is designed, branded and sold.

FIGS is the first medical apparel company to sell directly to the consumer through a thoughtful, data-driven e-commerce platform that utilizes predictive analytics, a streamlined UI / UX experience and lifestyle-driven imagery.

FIGS designs are innovative, modern and functional and have become a cult-like commodity in the medical space. Products are designed thoughtfully, are thoroughly tested and held to the highest standards of quality and usefulness. That's why every set of FIGS is made from its proprietary fabric that is antimicrobial, anti-wrinkle, liquid repellent, lightweight, antimicrobial and features four-way stretch technology.

They have changed the meaning of the word scrub. No longer are medical professionals limited to wearing scratchy, heavy, boxy, ill-fitted uniforms. They now can wear something that is purposeful, functional, stylish and like fashion companies has evolving styles, product launches and seasons.

Improving the medical professional's experience on a global scale is paramount to FIGS' mission. Through the company's Threads for Threads initiative, FIGS has donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to healthcare providers in need in over 35 countries around the world. They've partnered with organizations like Every Mother Counts, International Medical Corps, Project CURE and more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

