FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute's 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

The Henry Crown Fellowship Program was established in 1997 to mobilize a new breed of leaders to tackle the world's most intractable problems.

Henry Crown Fellows spend four weeks over the course of two years in structured retreat, exploring their leadership, core values, visions for a good society and desired legacies. Fellows also launch individual initiatives of their own choosing that will stretch their boundaries and have a positive impact on the community, the country or the world.



"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join this community of forward-thinking innovators. I look forward to exploring new ways to impact our communities and make meaningful changes around the world," said Spear who co-founded FIGS in 2013, a recommerce company that set out to disrupt the $50 billion dollar medical apparel industry by selling modern, stylish and functional medical apparel direct to consumer. FIGS has succeeded and is now a cult-like commodity in the medical industry with impressive YOY growth of 600%.

Prior to co-founding FIGS, Spear worked at Citigroup's investment banking and private equity divisions, and then in Blackstone's hedge fund group. Spear is a graduate of Tufts University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business school. She is a 2018 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist.

"We are especially delighted with this year's class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 22nd since the Fellowship was founded," said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. "For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times. For themselves, they are embarking on a personal journey 'from success to significance' - one that will change their lives forever."

