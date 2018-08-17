FIGS Ranks No. 21 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 9,948 Percent

"We're incredibly honored to be included in Inc.'s list this year. The growth FIGS has seen over the past three years proves that the $10 billion medical apparel industry is ready for change and we're honored to be the company providing true innovation to a really deserving community," says Trina Spear.

Since 1982, the Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth rate for U.S.-based, privately held, independent, and for-profit companies. This year's Inc. 5000 list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About FIGS

The $50 billion medical apparel industry is antiquated, highly fragmented and, until FIGS, was driven solely by low-cost providers offering a limited selection of poor quality products sold through third party distributors. FIGS is revolutionizing the industry by creating the highest quality medical apparel in the world and by selling directly to medical professionals through our branded ecommerce site.

FIGS' foundation is built on product quality and innovation. We have a relentless focus on three key areas: fabric, fit and function. We developed our proprietary, performance-oriented fabric technology to meet the unique demands of the medical profession.

FIGS' Technical Collection fabric is antimicrobial, wrinkle resistant, stain and liquid repellent, moisture wicking, odor proof, lightweight, breathable and offers four-way stretch. Our designs are tailored, sophisticated and innovative – incorporating features such as yoga waistbands, smart storage (pockets, zippers, hidden pockets) and inspirational sayings inside each garment that appeal to modern healthcare professionals.

FIGS is the first medical apparel company to sell directly to healthcare professionals through our ecommerce platform. By offering a branded and customer-centric online shopping experience, FIGS is changing how medical professionals buy and think about their workwear.

FIGS' Threads for Threads initiative is central to our mission and has donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to healthcare providers in need in over 35 countries all over the world.

CONTACT:



Jenny Seyfried



Jenny@wearfigs.com



314.691.3562

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE FIGS

Related Links

http://www.wearfigs.com

