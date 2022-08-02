Figue and Tuluminati Release Limited Edition Hat Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figue and Tuluminati announced today a limited-edition capsule collection of iconic hats. The collection features a series of unique hats embodying the adventurous spirit of Figue with the unique styling and craftsmanship of Tuluminati.

CEO and Creative Director Liz Lange said "when I had the chance to collaborate with Tuluminati, I immediately jumped on it. Tuluminati's style, quality, and brand are a perfect complement to Figue, and I couldn't be more excited by our collection."

The Soga Suede Hat

The collection features three hats, the Katuk Palm Hat -- handcrafted from 100% fine palm leaf, the Katuk is adorned with a braided cotton band interlaced with jute fabric and a handstitched logo of the Figue Serpents. The Puka Suede Hat blends shells and suede for a fiercely independent style. Hand-selected Cowrie shells stitched across a jute fabric band accentuate a subtle, 100% suede construction. Embossed with the Figue Serpents on the crown, the Puka Suede Hat comes together to create the perfect accessory for poolside parties or Pacific panoramas. The Soga Suede Hat makes an unforgettable statement. Crafted from 100% white suede, and embossed with the Figue Serpents, the Soga is a hat dedicated to detail. Embellished in an array of avian accessories, the Soga Suede Hat tucks white peacock, ostrich, goose, and silver pheasant feathers behind a cotton rope band adorned with a golden safety pin. With a luxurious look and legendary style, the Soga Suede Hat is a symbol of timeless taste.

The collaboration embodies the shared love and respect for local artisans and craftsmanship that have been at the core of Figue and a continuous source of inspiration for the past decade.

ABOUT FIGUE:

Founded in New York City in 2012 and acquired by current CEO and Creative Director, Liz Lange, in December 2020, Figue is a dreamy combination of luxe and laid back. Figue's free spirit-meets-sophisticate line of ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories and home design is proudly infused with bohemian gorgeousness. Our soulful spirit and global sensibility are expressed through our mix of unique prints, layered textures, pom poms, hand-cut tassels and artisanal beadwork. Welcome to the multi-colored magic of Figue.

