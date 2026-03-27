FIGUNO Gains Momentum Across North America at Kiddleton, Bringing Premium Anime Collectibles to Hundreds of Locations

Premium Bandai Spirits Collectibles Now Live in 10 Flagship Locations with Rapid Expansion Underway Across Hundreds More

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddleton, an arcade and family entertainment brand operated by GENDA Americas, is rapidly expanding the North American launch of FIGUNO, a premium collectible figure series from Bandai Spirits. Launching earlier this month, FIGUNO has already debuted in 10 flagship locations, including select Toys"R"Us stores, H Mart locations, and other high-traffic destinations, with plans underway to scale across hundreds of additional Kiddleton installations nationwide.

My Hero Academia and Naruto FIGUNO figures, exclusively available through Kiddleton installations

Marking the first official rollout of FIGUNO figures outside Japan, the campaign is introducing officially licensed anime collectibles through authentic Japanese-style crane game experiences, offering fans an interactive and skill-based way to win premium figures. As installations continue to go live, FIGUNO is quickly establishing a new kind of in-store fandom experience, one that blends retail, gameplay, and collectible culture.

The initial release features Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia, with early fan engagement already building across locations. Future waves will expand into additional major franchises, including the globally celebrated Naruto series, bringing two of the most influential anime universes into immersive crane gameplay across North America.

Inspired by Japan's legendary arcade culture and supported by GENDA Americas' growing entertainment footprint, FIGUNO figures are available exclusively through Kiddleton installations. Each location delivers a collectible experience built around anticipation, challenge, and celebration, transforming everyday visits into engaging fandom moments.

"Bringing globally recognized franchises like My Hero Academia and Naruto into the Kiddleton experience is incredibly exciting for fans and collectors," said Michael Williams, Senior Director of Marketing, GENDA Americas. "Both series represent cultural phenomena within anime, and FIGUNO allows us to showcase them in a way that feels authentic to Japanese arcade culture. By combining premium design with interactive crane gameplay, we are elevating in-store entertainment and creating destination moments for fandom communities across North America."

The rollout is ongoing and will continue expanding in phases throughout 2026 as additional locations activate across the growing Kiddleton network. Fans can explore participating locations and preview current figures at https://www.kiddleton.info/figuno, where the interactive map will continue updating as new FIGUNO destinations are added across North America.

About Kiddleton

Kiddleton is an arcade and family entertainment brand operated by GENDA Americas. The concept brings amusement experiences to North America through crane games, arcade attractions, and exclusive licensed collectibles.

With a rapidly expanding footprint across the United States and Canada, Kiddleton combines interactive gameplay, premium pop culture partnerships, and activation-driven entertainment to create engaging environments for families, fans, and collectors.

About GENDA Americas

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, GENDA Americas is the North American hub of the global GENDA entertainment network. The company creates joy, delivers value, and strengthens communities by investing in and growing leading entertainment brands across the United States and Canada.

GENDA Americas operates a diverse portfolio of arcade, route-based amusement, distribution, and family entertainment concepts, combining global scale with deep local operating expertise. Through its brands, including Kiddleton, the company delivers scalable entertainment solutions that enhance guest experiences and drive sustainable growth across retail, destination, and entertainment venues.

SOURCE Kiddleton