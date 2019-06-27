Figurative Sculptor George Petrides to Show Original Works at Greek Consulate of New York in May 2020

Born in Athens, Greece, Petrides is inspired by artistic influences of Classical Greek, the later European sculptors who were influenced by it such as Rodin, Maillol, and Rosso, and currently working sculptor/painters such as Bhabha, Houseago, Lupertz and Shutte.

For the past few decades, Petrides pursued his interests in art while developing a successful career in private equity. As an investor himself, he works as a consultant to many leading private equity firms. In recent years he has been spending more time making art, and now works at the two careers in parallel, spending some part of every week sculpting from live models and his imagination with pieces ranging in size from a few inches to over two feet high. He uses mixed media including clay, metals, epoxies, paints, and acids. Collectors and critics have described his figurative sculptures as "beautiful," "emotive," and "lifelike" and unique to most figurative sculpture they have seen before.

The exhibition at the Greek Consulate will be in parallel with works by famed international Greek artist Philip Tsiaras , who will present selections from his Parthenon series. Based in New York, Tsiaras works in a great range of media including painting, photography, glass, ceramic, and bronze, and has made more than 80 one-person exhibitions since 1974.

George Petrides

George Petrides has built a dual career for himself as both a private equity investor and figurative sculptor. He creates sculptures from live models and from imagination using clay, metals, epoxies, paints, and acids - with pieces ranging in size from a few inches to over two feet high. His work can be seen on his Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/geopetrides_art.

