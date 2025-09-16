Figure Exceeds $1B in Series C Funding at $39B Post-Money Valuation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure, the AI robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots, today announced it has exceeded more than $1 billion in committed capital through its Series C financing round, at a post-money valuation of $39 billion. The funding will accelerate the company's efforts to bring general-purpose humanoid robots into real-world environments at scale.

The round was led by Parkway Venture Capital with significant investment from Brookfield Asset Management, NVIDIA, Macquarie Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures, Tamarack Global, LG Technology Ventures, Salesforce, T-Mobile Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures.

"This milestone is critical to unlocking the next stage of growth for humanoid robots, scaling out our AI platform Helix and BotQ manufacturing," said Brett Adcock, Founder and CEO of Figure. "Support from new partners, alongside the continued backing of our existing investors, reflects both Figure's position as the market leader and a shared belief in a future where this technology becomes a natural part of daily life."

This capital raise milestone supports Figure's momentum across three core areas—all designed to unlock the full capabilities of Helix, Figure's AI system for embodied intelligence:

Scaling humanoid robots into homes and commercial operations. Figure is expanding production manufacturing at BotQ and real-world deployments, enabling robots to assist with household and commercial workforce tasks.

Building next-generation NVIDIA GPU infrastructure to accelerate training and simulation. This compute foundation will power Helix's core models for perception, reasoning, and control.

Launching advanced data collection efforts. These include data collection of human video and multimodal sensory inputs, to improve how robots understand and operate in complex, dynamic settings. These real-world datasets are essential to scaling Helix's capabilities.

About Figure

Figure is an AI robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots. The goal of the company is to ship humanoid robots with human level intelligence. Its robots are engineered to perform a variety of tasks in the home and commercial markets. Figure is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

