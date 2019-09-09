Figure Technologies Expands Leadership Team Amidst Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure Technologies, Inc. (Figure™), an innovative consumer finance company and creator of Provenance, the leading blockchain for the finance industry, announced today that Jakub Jurek has joined the company as Chief Data Officer and has appointed Ashley Harris to role of General Counsel. These personnel moves come amidst rapid growth in Figure's consumer finance offerings as well as an expanding list of industry partners utilizing the Provenance blockchain platform.

"Jakub's incredible experience in finance, investment advising, and deep academic research credentials position him to drive smart growth and provide strategic guidance for Figure," says Mike Cagney, Figure's co-founder and CEO.

"Ashley has consistently impressed all of us in her time as deputy general counsel," Mike added. "Her industry knowledge and deep grasp of the legal terrain in which we operate will enable us to move quickly and with certainty as we continue to strengthen our position at the vanguard of finance industry innovation."

Prior to joining Figure, Jakub was Vice President of Data Science at Wealthfront, a leading automated investment service, where he led firmwide research efforts to develop, and optimize the company's investment, financial planning, and banking products. He was also the CEO and CIO of Wealthfront Strategies, LLC, an investment advisory subsidiary of Wealthfront. Prior to Wealthfront, Jakub was on the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and Princeton University's Department of Economics. His research expertise spans alternative investments, structured finance, credit risk, currencies, derivatives, and portfolio / risk management. Jakub has an A.B. in Applied Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Business Economics, both from Harvard University.

Ashley joined Figure in May 2018 and most recently served as the company's Deputy General Counsel. Prior to Figure, Ashley was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Clara Lending, an online mortgage lending start-up. Previously, Ashley was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan in New York, where she advised all lines of business on complex financial regulatory and transactional matters. Ashley joined J.P. Morgan from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in New York, where she provided strategic bank and financial regulatory advice to banks, broker-dealers and other financial institutions. She has a A.B. from Brown University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

