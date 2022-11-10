Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access

Figure's Innovative Banking in a Box Platform Utilizes Provenance Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure Technologies, Inc., a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.

On the Ready Pay platform, customers who pay their rent on time using the Ready Pay Visa® Debit Card or Ready Pay digital account will qualify for mortgages without a credit score review. The app, powered by Figure Payments Corporation, will be first released to a wait list of customers.

"For too long, people who consistently pay their rent on time have been shut out of home ownership," states Ashley D. Bell, the CEO of Ready Life. "As we make banking and financial services accessible and equitable for all, we are aiming to open homeownership to many more people, providing them a chance at the American dream and fundamentally changing how people view mortgages."

In September, Figure announced the launch of its new banking and payment business. Figure Payments Corporation, known as Figure Pay, delivers Banking as a Service (BaaS) offerings through a highly scalable, quickly deployable API-driven platform. Figure Pay offers two platform alternatives, one focused on fintech, non-banks, and retailers, and one for banks. For Fintechs, non-bank lenders, and retailers, Figure Pay offers a comprehensive solution, including the BaaS core system, Visa issuer processing, regulatory support, and a complete back office, including staff, if required.

"With the launch of Ready Pay, Figure is able to highlight how our technology serves as a banking and payments solution for consumers who have struggled to obtain a traditional mortgage," says Tony Morosini, Figure Pay's General Manager. "Our capabilities have proven successful, and we will continue to find new ways to provide services that consumers need."

About Figure Pay

Figure Pay is a one-stop-shop banking and payments solution unlocking material savings and efficiencies. Banking in a Box, Figure Pay's BaaS offering, gives customers a comprehensive foundation for building enterprise banking and payment solutions, all via seamless API integrations. The platform delivers key solutions for retailers, fintechs, and banks.

About Figure

Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, continuing to unveil a series of fintech firsts across the capital markets, investment management, and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages Provenance Blockchain for loan origination, servicing, financing, and now private fund services. The company was founded in 2018 by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion-dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more about Figure Pay at www.figurepay.com and its parent company Figure at https://www.figure.com/ .

About Provenance

Provenance Blockchain is built specifically for the financial services ecosystem. Leading financial institutions and fintechs leverage Provenance Blockchain to enable the entire digital asset lifecycle to deliver material business and customer value. Provenance Blockchain is successfully transforming lending, securitization, payments and exchanges, and has supported over $10 billion in transactions. Provenance Blockchain's native utility token, HASH, is used to pay transaction fees and enable governance. For more information, please visit provenance.io , Twitter @provenancefdn, and LinkedIn.

