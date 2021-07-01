Figures Podcast released by UrbanLink Magazine features host Chris Jones

BOISE, Idaho, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanLink Magazine announces the launch of Figures, a podcast and docuseries focused on notable entrepreneurs of recent years and their journeys. UrbanLink Magazine will release a new episode each week with guest list of entrepreneurs and change makers. Figures episodes from the inaugural season are available at urbanlinkmag.com.

"Entrepreneurship has consumed much of my adulthood and inspired my inner child to chase a similar dream," stated Chris Jones, the host of Figures Podcast. "It's easy for successful people to downplay achievements or credit good timing or good fortune. Interviewing these amazing creators allows us unfiltered insights into their successes and failures."

Figures kicks off from Napa Valley visiting with winemaker Dario Sattui. Sattui's storied winemaking legacy takes place at Castello di Amorosa winery, an authentic 13th Century-style castle. Sattui amusingly refers to himself as "a little crazy" but it is his passion and determination that is revealed in the interview.

Later in Season 1, Jones travels to Nevada to spotlight David Manica's architectural mastery, Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Manica's resume includes the architectural designs for Wembley Stadium in the UK, and other stadiums in the U.S. and around the world. Manica's vision for stunning design and innovative functionality are illuminated from inside his latest architectural marvel.

Other Figures episodes feature the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute an incubator for student entrepreneurs and VersaBuilt Robotics founder Al Youngwerth, an established leader in the field of artificial intelligence.

"The Figures Podcast and video docuseries is a celebration of success in entrepreneurship," Jones stated. "Our inaugural season figures to be just that; a series of conversations revealing the various avenues available to achieve entrepreneurial excellence."

Find Figures Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Contact UrbanLink Magazine for more information or to recommend interviewees for Season 2.

About Figures

The Figures podcast and docuseries provides a unique glimpse into what makes an innovative entrepreneur "tick". The conversations our guests have with Chris Jones makes a great podcast in and of itself. The fact that the Figures' team also takes you right to where these entrepreneurs have made their magic makes this series all the more compelling.

SOURCE UrbanLink Magazine