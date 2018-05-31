FIIG Securities Australia Selects BondIT for the Front Office

FIIG Securities is Australia's leading fixed income house with over AUD 10 billion under investment. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Malta, FIIG's team of over 140 employees provides service and support to over 6,000 clients across Australia.

To support the company's substantial growth in the fixed income market, FIIG Securities will adopt BondIT across all front office users to bring efficiency to daily activities including new portfolio construction, investment idea generation, relative value analysis, portfolio monitoring and portfolio optimisation. BondIT will integrate with FIIG Securities' core investment management platform, SimCorp Dimension, providing users with seamless access to all the information needed to provide an enhanced service to FIIG Securities' growing client base.

Etai Ravid, CEO and founder, BondIT, comments: "Over the past year we've built a great working relationship with FIIG and are delighted with their decision to deploy our leading fixed income technology platform to support the growth of their business. FIIG recognises how new technologies are reshaping the investment industry, enabling businesses to scale and ultimately enhancing customer service. We are excited to partner with the team at FIIG to help them realise their growth ambitions."

John Prickett, Chief Operating Officer, FIIG Securities added: "Demand for fixed income, and in particular corporate bonds, is on the rise with more and more investors realising the benefits of corporate bonds as part of a diversified portfolio. The BondIT software will further enhance our offering, pairing the knowledge of our expert team with the latest technology to identify more fixed income opportunities for our clients and help them maximise their investments."

