Fiix is one of Canada's Top 20 Best Places to Work

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Fiix is being recognized as one of this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Fiix placed 19th on the list of top 50 workplaces with less than 100 employees, which will appear in a special report in The Globe and Mail on Friday, April 26, 2019.

In relatively short order, Fiix has become a high-growth success story in Toronto's competitive employment market. In the past year alone, the company has doubled headcount, secured more than $50 Million USD in venture capital funding, and been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by Growth 500.

Fiix's focus on creating a performance culture with a commitment to a higher purpose has been central to the maintenance management software provider's success—both financially and in creating a great company culture.

"As an organization, our job is to create a platform to support the commitments made in our mission, core values, and higher purpose. But it's the employees who make these initiatives— and ultimately Fiix—successful, because they're passionate about what we're doing. That's how we're able to recruit and retain great people and create an environment where employees are really engaged," says James Novak, CEO of Fiix.

The 2019 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: a confidential employee survey and an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.

On top of making the 2019 Best Workplaces list, Fiix was also listed by MediaCorp as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers—an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated on criteria including physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial & family benefits, vacation and time off, communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

About Fiix

Fiix Inc. creates easy-to-use, intelligent maintenance management software that empowers businesses to organize their maintenance departments and turn data into actionable insights. Its innovative, multi-tenant cloud-based CMMS mobilizes the maintenance workforce with an unparalleled mobile experience and seamlessly interfaces with enterprise software to connect your entire organization—revolutionizing how thousands of companies worldwide schedule, organize, and track maintenance.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, a large job search engine that includes editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project and is used by almost 8 million users in Canada each year. Mediacorp also hosts the Top Employer Summit, Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals. The full list of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers was announced in a special magazine published nationally in The Globe and Mail this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with hundreds of additional stories and photos were also released this morning and are accessible via the competition homepage.

