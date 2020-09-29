Fiix launches app exchange - a single destination to connect maintenance teams with IIoT solutions

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fiix has cemented its place as the most extendable maintenance software platform through the launch of a new app exchange designed to make maintenance software integrations easier and more accessible than ever before.

The Fiix app exchange is a vetted network of IoT partners and out-of-the-box connectors that make it easy to integrate Fiix's market-leading maintenance platform with sensors, production systems, fleet, and critical enterprise systems.

"There are so many industry-specific systems, endpoints like sensors and PLCs, and business software like ERPs that maintenance teams need to connect to, to really get the insights they need to impact critical metrics. So it became clear to us very quickly that the best way we can support our customers is to offer easy to use maintenance software, an open ecosystem, and pre-built integrations to meet the unique needs of maintenance and operations teams today," says James Novak, CEO of Fiix.

Fiix stands out in a market where most software providers only offer developer tools for integrations, leaving customers to figure it out on their own which can be costly and time-consuming. The company's enterprise-grade platform offers a wide range of no-coding required turnkey solutions that are integrated through Fiix's Integration Hub— a one-stop-shop offering endless easy ways to sync applications, data, and workflows, including application connectors, machine-level data sources, and Fiix's open API.

The app exchange includes industrial equipment and control solutions, heavy equipment fleet management software, highway fleet software, building control management systems, and pre-built connectors to hundreds of enterprise systems like ERP, CRM, WMS, and more.

Fiix's app exchange— the first of its kind in the maintenance software market— is the latest addition to Fiix's maintenance platform, which brings together the company's core CMMS, Integration Hub, and new AI solution, Fiix Foresight.

"This is just the beginning of how Fiix is extending the value of our platform. Ultimately our vision is to reshape how people maintain physical assets by bringing together an ecosystem of solutions that empower our customers to work the way they want, access actionable, real-time insights, and rapidly create business value," says Novak.

Interested in partnering with Fiix? Get in touch with us, or learn more at www.fiixsoftware.com/app-exchange.

About Fiix

Fiix is the maintenance management platform that combines mobile asset management, work order, and parts management and supercharges it with the most open integration network and AI-driven insights. With Fiix, you can connect shop floor IoT solutions, parts suppliers, contractors, and corporate IT systems quickly and easily to improve the way physical assets and people interact and drive better business outcomes.

There are over 2600 maintenance teams in 90+ countries using Fiix to improve communication, asset health, and even sustainability. Learn more at www.fiixsoftware.com.

SOURCE Fiix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fiixsoftware.com

