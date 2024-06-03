FiiZ Celebrates 10 Years of Success with Free Drinks and 10 Chances at Free FiiZ for a Year

Beloved Utah-Based Soft Drink Franchise is Giving Away Free Drinks on June 7th in Honor of Their 10th Anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FiiZ Drinks, the Utah-based specialty soda shop, is thrilled to celebrate a decade of putting a fun, flavorful modern twist on the popular old 1950's soda fountain shops. To mark this significant milestone, FiiZ is offering free 16oz and 24oz drinks from a menu of 10 FiiZ favorites on June 7th, along with 10 days of exciting giveaways in honor of their 10th anniversary. The brand is honoring 10 years of operations with a summer packed with FiiZ festivities including an upcoming cause-marketing campaign in September!

Anniversary Celebration Details:

FiiZ Drinks is offering ten of its fan-favorite drinks from a limited menu on June 7th! The best part? They are 100% FREE! The original FiiZ opened as a passion project and a way to connect with families in local communities. Ten years later, and with 70 locations opened, these same core values remain. In honor of the ten-year anniversary, FiiZ is proud to welcome its guests back in store for free drinks and welcome new guests to the FiiZ experience.

Special Offer Menu Items:

Lime in the Coconut – Coke, coconut & fresh lime

Lime Ricky – Sprite, grape & fresh lime

Peach Party - Dr Pepper Cream Soda, peach puree & cream

Pepperlada – Dr. Pepper, coconut, pineapple & cream

Rootbeer FiiZ – Root Beer, vanilla, cream & whip

Sharks in the Water – Sprite, blue raspberry & gummy sharks

Summer Lovin' – Orange Fanta, pineapple & passion fruit

Timber – Mtn. Dew, mango & blood orange

Yowza – Dr. Pepper, coconut, raspberry & cream

Zanadew – Mtn. Dew, blue curacao & passion fruit

Free Drink Day will be celebrated at participating FiiZ locations. Limit one free 16oz or 24oz drink per person from the special menu and customers must be present to sip.

FiiZ days of Giveaways- Free FiiZ for a Year:

In honor of its 10th anniversary FiiZ is also holding 10 days of Giveaways. Each day, guests will get the chance to win free FiiZ for a year and FiiZ is collaborating with various businesses, each contributing their unique products or services on different days. Prizes include, a Minky Couture Traveler Minky Blanket, a one-year subscription to High Fitness, a $250 Thread Wallets gift card, and many other exciting giveaways.

A Decade of Excellence:

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate such a monumental day for FiiZ," said James Julian, President and COO of FiiZ Drinks. "Over the past 10 years we have had extreme growth across the nation and are proud to introduce new customers to our amazing products and service. We are excited to offer guests sips and smiles at FiiZ Drinks in honor of this huge milestone. Enjoy a free drink and join the celebration!"

Since its founding in 2014, FiiZ has dedicated itself to delivering superior products in a great way. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating hand-crafted beverages and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, FiiZ has grown to 70 locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over great drink combinations, snacks and sweet treats.

About FiiZ

FiiZ is a creative, fun brand committed to providing a unique and refreshing drink and customer experience. FiiZ was born in Bountiful, Utah, in 2014 when the Morgan and Anderson families, the original mixologists, came together over a love of creating specialty sodas and bringing a modernized 1950s soda shop hangout to their local community. The concept took off more than they could have imagined, so they began to franchise FiiZ shortly after. FiiZ offers hundreds of signature menu items, over 10,000 drink combinations, snacks, sweet treats, and non-carbonated drinks such as flavored water and smoothies. With over 70 locations in 10 states, FiiZ is the nation's largest and fastest-growing specialty drink franchise, with plans to open 400 locations by 2027. To learn more about franchise opportunities around key markets like Boise, ID; Mobile, AL; Texas, Arkansas; Kentucky; and Atlanta visit https://fiizdrinks.com/franchise/.

