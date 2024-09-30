FiiZ Drinks Appoints Scott Ball as President

"We are thrilled to have the caliber of industry experience and expertise at the helm of FiiZ," said Hal Halladay, Director of FiiZ Drinks. "Scott brings a keen focus and ability to coach and nurture that will continue to develop FiiZ Drinks into a first-class brand, energize the culture for our employees and loyal FiiZ Fans, and bolster franchisee confidence and profitability."

Ball brings 17 years of experience as a franchisee of Dunkin Donuts. He oversaw 20 locations,18 new builds and nearly 350 employees, while achieving revenue exceeding $20 million. Ball also previously served in operational, strategic and leadership roles with leading concept, The Poke Company as well as Triarc Restaurant Group, where Ball worked on the group's owned brands including Arby's, TJ Cinnamons, and formerly, Snapple Beverage Group.

"I am excited to join the talented team at FiiZ Drinks and build upon its strong foundation," said Scott Ball, President of FiiZ Drinks. "Together, we will continue to delight customers with innovative new specialty drinks and snack offerings, while providing economic opportunities for franchise owners and employees."

Since its founding in 2014, FiiZ has dedicated itself to delivering superior products. Having recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary in June of 2024, the brand continues to innovate its menu, focusing on personalized refreshment and it's "Your Drink. Your Way" tagline along with a curated menu of snacks and treats to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, FiiZ has grown to over 70 locations throughout the country, providing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over great drink combinations, savory snacks, and sweet treats. For more information on FiiZ Drinks visit www.fiizdrinks.com.

About FiiZ Drinks

FiiZ Drinks is a creative, fun brand committed to providing a unique and refreshing drink and customer experience. FiiZ was born in Bountiful, Utah, in 2014 when two families came together over a love of creating specialty sodas and bringing a modernized 1950s soda shop hangout to their local community. The concept took off and today has grown to over 70 locations throughout the United States. FiiZ offers personalized refreshment and encourages its customers to enjoy "Your Drink. Your Way" along with a selection of savory snacks, sweet treats, and non-carbonated drinks such as flavored water and smoothies. To learn more about franchise opportunities visit https://fiizdrinks.com/franchise/.

