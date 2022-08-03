FiiZ Drinks Joins Source1 To Extend Their GPO and Contract Management Services

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiiZ Drinks, a Utah based drink concept, has joined Source1, a data and technology company for hospitality procurement, to gain powerful procurement savings and technology for their growing franchise.

By Joining Source1, FiiZ Drinks will be able to leverage industry leading data and technology to gain visibility into their purchasing, strategic and effective supply chain management to reduce costs and drive profitability, and maximize their purchasing value by tapping into the power of Source1's portfolio of rebate and deviation contracts.

"We're thrilled to announce the FiiZ Drinks has joined Source1 for their GPO and contract management services," says Sarah Davie, President of Source1. "FiiZ Drinks is a rapidly expanding franchise in 8 states across the country and we're looking forward to helping them continue that growth," Davie adds.

"FiiZ Drinks is excited to partner with Source1 to leverage their vast portfolio of manufactures and start utilizing their first in class technology platforms. We evaluated a few different GPO programs in the past, but looking at the flexible model, and service-oriented program Source1 clearly fit us here at FiiZ Drinks. Looking forward to continuing and explore opportunities with Source1 and their manufacture partners and dig into more of the technology they have to offer for our growing operation," says Joel Morgan, Founder and Vice President of Franchise Operations.

About Source1

Source1 is a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement that provides innovative procurement-based solutions, supply chain management options, and strategic supply chain management services to operators within the lodging and hospitality segments. As a member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 supports the hospitality industry by providing access to nationally contracted pricing, dedicated account management, integrated data and technology solutions, and specialized programs and tools that create significant value and savings potential. To learn more, visit Source1Purchasing.com.

About FiiZ Drinks

Founded in 2014, FiiZ Drinks strives to serve the best specialty drinks around. Thinking up new combinations to put a fun and delicious modern twist on the old soda fountain shop, FiiZ Drinks experts are serious drink connoisseurs. With hundreds or signature menu items, FiiZ Drinks has tens of thousands of different drink combinations. To learn more, visit https://fiizdrinks.com/.

