Fiji Airways Adopts the American Airlines AAdvantage Travel Rewards Program

Members will enjoy priority benefits and enhanced redemption on both airlines

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways , Fiji's National Airline, has announced it will join the award-winning American Airlines AAdvantage® travel rewards program in the coming year, offering members a host of benefits as well as earning and redemption capabilities when traveling on either airline.

This collaboration means that AAdvantage® members will enjoy a seamless experience when traveling on Fiji Airways, with Elite members receiving benefits such as priority check-in, priority boarding, complimentary baggage allowance, preferred seats and enhanced award redemption.

"This loyalty partnership marks a significant milestone, bringing together two renowned carriers to offer new benefits to millions of travelers," said Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen. "We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on both our airlines and our guests who will benefit from the exclusive perks."

AAdvantage® is the longest running travel loyalty program in the world – the program started in 1981 to reward frequent flyers. Now, AAdvantage® is much more than a frequent flier program – it's a travel rewards program that gives members access to unparalleled experiences, with more ways to earn and use miles, and more rewards and status benefits.

"We are taking our partnership with Fiji Airways one step further by offering our mutual customers the opportunity to unlock more destinations and travel experiences through the AAdvantage® program," said Anmol Bhargava, American's Vice President of Partnerships. "We look forward to welcoming Fiji Airways customers into the AAdvantage® program so they can experience all the ways we deliver on our commitment that travel is better as an AAdvantage® member."

The collaboration with American Airlines follows another major milestone for Fiji Airways, with the announcement it will become the 15th full-member of the oneworld alliance in 2025. Both initiatives aim to further boost Fiji's thriving tourism industry, with the AAdvantage® program forging a stronger bond with American travelers.

"With this partnership, Fiji Airways is set to gain access to a vast network of American travelers, potentially increasing visitor arrivals to the enchanting destination of Fiji," added Viljoen. "The allure of Fiji's pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality is expected to attract a growing number of American tourists, contributing to the nation's thriving tourism industry."

Fiji Airways customers will be able to join AAdvantage® by visiting either the Fiji Airways website or the American Airlines website .

-ENDS-

About Fiji Airways

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 50% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, Mainland China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

Media Kit with images can be accessed here.

SOURCE Fiji Airways