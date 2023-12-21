Fiji Airways included in TSA PreCheck® Program

Enrolled guests to enjoy smart and efficient screening at U.S. airports

NADI, Fiji, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligible travellers visiting Fiji on Fiji Airways will be able to enjoy smart and efficient screening when departing the U.S. with Fiji's National Airline included in an expanded TSA PreCheck® program run by the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited security screening program that enables low-risk travellers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports.  

Eligible guests travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags. About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers in dedicated lanes wait less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints. 

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen says the airline's inclusion in TSA PreCheck is an added benefit for its customers.

"We are delighted to be included in this program as it will allow our guests to have a more seamless experience when they leave the U.S. to arrive in Fiji. Most of our visitors from America are here for a holiday and convenient screening will only enhance their entire journey." 

Fiji Airways is constantly exploring how to elevate its services, and inclusion in the TSA PreCheck program is one of these enhancements.

"Combined with our international award winning onboard products and services, guests will be able to begin their holiday experience even before they land in Fiji," Mr Viljoen added.

The airline provides daily services between Nadi and Los Angeles, and up to five times to San Francisco.

These routes are serviced by Fiji Airways' modern, state-of-the-art  Airbus A350s which are considered one of the best passenger aircraft currently in service.

Details on how to apply for TSA PreCheck are available here: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck

About Fiji Airways:

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji  Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and  regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort  & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International  Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries  (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US,  Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa,  Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji  Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000  employees, and is targeting to earn revenues of over FJD$1.5 billion (USD $680m)  in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit  www.fijiairways.com for more information 

