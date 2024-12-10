Fiji Airways launches first-ever nonstop flight between Dallas Fort Worth and the tropical paradise of Fiji

Bula! Fiji is now a direct flight away with Fiji Airways

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji's national carrier, Fiji Airways , has launched its longest nonstop service today connecting Dallas Fort Worth in Texas with the tropical paradise of Fiji, initially operating three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new service provides the only direct access from DFW to Fiji's 333 islands, renowned for its heartfelt hospitality, turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and white-sand beaches – for the ultimate blend of relaxation and adventure.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen said "This new route significantly enhances Fiji Airways' connectivity in North America, making it easier than ever for Texans and U.S. travelers to explore Fiji's pristine landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality, while also providing seamless access to the wider South Pacific region, Australia, New Zealand and beyond."

"DFW is excited to add the beautiful islands of Fiji to our growing portfolio of international destinations, bringing North Texas nonstop access to a tropical paradise and connecting Nadi with DFW's network of more than 250 destinations around the world," said Sean Donohue, DFW's Chief Executive Officer.

The inaugural 13-hour flight from Nadi, Fiji touched down at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 15.25 CST December 10 2024, and was greeted with a water cannon salute as it taxis to the gate with excited passengers and esteemed guests onboard.

Fiji Airways is operating the state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft on this new route, offering premium seating for 334 passengers, including 33 lie-flat, aisle-access business class seats for ultimate comfort and convenience.

The first-ever flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Fiji is scheduled to depart December 10, 2024 at 21.55 CST. Travelers experience a 13-hour overnight flight where the holiday starts on board with award-winning service and warm Fijian hospitality, before touching down in Nadi, Fiji at 05.20am local time, December 12, 2024.

The addition of this new route will expand Fiji Airways' network by more than 2,000 seats per week, driving increased tourism opportunities to both North America and Fiji.

The new DFW-NAN route strengthens Fiji Airways' growing presence in North America, joining existing services from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Vancouver as the fifth nonstop link between North America and Fiji.

This also marks the airline's 26th international direct route, and with its expanding network, travelers from Dallas Fort Worth will soon have the fastest one-stop access to the Great Barrier Reef via Fiji Airways' hub in Nadi.

"From 10th April 2025, Fiji Airways will offer the quickest option for travelers from Dallas Fort Worth to Cairns Australia; reducing travel time by approximately three hours and making the natural wonder of the Great Barrier Reef more accessible than ever for tourists,' said Viljoen.

To celebrate the launch of the service, Fiji Airways is offering roundtrip fares to Fiji from just $699 per person nonstop from Dallas Fort Worth until December 17, 2024.

Travelers can also enjoy one-stop round trip fares to Australia from just $1,179 and New Zealand from just $1,079, via a seamless connection in Nadi, Fiji.

The sale return fares are in economy class and available at Fijiairways.com or through participating travel agents. Fares are valid for select travel dates until sold out. Terms and conditions apply.

With a fleet of 21 modern aircraft, Fiji Airways operates existing codeshare and interline partnerships with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Porter Airlines and more. These will be further strengthened with the launch of the new service, and upcoming adoption of AAdvantage® loyalty program next year and full membership of the oneworld® alliance from March 31, 2025.

Fiji Airways unveils new Samsonite Amenity Kits

Fiji Airways is excited to unveil its new amenity kits today, developed in partnership with Samsonite, the global leader in premium travel gear, and Formia, an award-winning aviation amenities design company. Available on all long-haul flights for Business Class passengers, these refreshed kits mark the airline's first redesign of the kits since 2012.

Featuring two distinct bag designs and two colourways showcasing iconic Fijian motifs, each kit boasts high-quality details such as vegan leather accents and water-repellent twill fabric. One design also includes a strap that easily slides over luggage handles for added convenience

Inside, passengers will find a thoughtfully curated selection of travel essentials, including earplugs, breathable socks, a larger eye mask for enhanced light-blocking and better sleep onboard, a bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste in kraft packaging, a kraft & wheat straw pen, and a 10ml body lotion from the Italian vegan skincare brand, Teaology, infused with tea extracts.

Designed for longevity and functionality, the reusable kits are also made with significantly less plastic than previous versions, integrating circular principles, with a focus on ensuring high take-home appeal.

This new offering reflects Fiji Airways' ongoing commitment to elevating the travel experience, providing passengers with added comfort and style on every journey while helping to minimise impact to the environment.

Fiji Airways' recent accolades

SKYTRAX Best Airline in Australia and the Pacific 2024, second consecutive year

and the Pacific 2024, second consecutive year Ranked 14th in SKYTRAX Global Top 100 Airlines (up from 15th in 2023) beating both Qantas and Air New Zealand

SKYTRAX Best Airline Staff in Australia and the Pacific 2024, fourth consecutive year

and the Pacific 2024, fourth consecutive year SKYTRAX Best Cabin Crew in Australia & the Pacific 2024

& the Pacific 2024 SKYTRAX Best Economy Class in Australia & the Pacific 2024

& the Pacific 2024 SKYTRAX Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Australia & the Pacific 2024

& the Pacific 2024 APEX Five Star Major Airline 2025, for the third year in a row

APEX Best Entertainment in the South Pacific 2025, for the second year in a row

For more information visit Fijiairways.com.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji's international airline, and its wholly-owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

