Fiji Airways launches travel app

The Fiji Airways Travel App was developed with the modern traveler's needs in mind. Its easy-to-navigate interface provides a wide range of flight management features that allows the guest to organize their journey from the palm of their hand.

Guests can use the app to book a flight, check flight status, manage trips, check in online, select seats, and receive push travel notifications such as check-in reminders, flight delays/cancellations, and departure gate details.

It also has an Information Hub with useful details for guests, such as the airline's baggage policy, allowances and fees, special assistance, dangerous goods, and contact information.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO said: "At Fiji Airways, we're committed to the continuous enhancement of our products and services at every customer touch-point. As the travel industry evolves, so do the needs of travellers. This app is a positive step towards providing a superior guest experience through innovative solutions, and empowers users with greater control to manage their trips on the go. We are sure our guests will enjoy using the app with its wide-ranging functionality and user-friendly interface."

The Fiji Airways Travel App is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

App Store: https://goo.gl/CgBMY2

Google Play Store: https://goo.gl/gHUvQL

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 69 destinations in 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD $815 million (USD $390m). Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

