Fiji and the Pacific on sale with Fiji Airways

Fiji's National Airline announces HUGE savings on all flights and holiday packages

NADI, Fiji, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a better time to book your holiday with Fiji Airways announcing one of its biggest sales.

Fiji Airways introduces HUGE savings on flights and accommodation at over 50 hotels and resorts in Fiji and the Pacific, available to book through Fijiairways.com and with partners across North America.

In announcing the sale, Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andre Viljoen highlighted that this is the biggest campaign the National Airline has embarked on in the last three years.

"I am genuinely excited as this is our largest sale for Fiji and the Pacific. It creates opportunities for our valued customers who have been wanting to book their next holiday but are mindful of their budget.

This is also the first time ever that we've brought in hotels and tourism operators from the Pacific into one big campaign to offer some amazing rates for accommodation as well."

Visitors from the United States and Canada can take advantage of these great deals to travel from via Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu or Vancouver to Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the newest destination in the airline's network New Caledonia, with packages starting from:

USA to –

Fiji – from USD1,099* per person/twin share

Tonga – from USD2,099* per person/twin share

Samoa – from USD1,999* per person/twin share

Vanuatu – from USD2,099* per person/twin share

New Caledonia – from USD3,499* per person/twin share

Solomon Islands – from USD2,699* per person/twin share

Canada to –

Fiji – from CAD1,549* per person/twin share

Tonga – from CAD2,599* per person/twin share

Samoa – from CAD2,299* per person/twin share

Vanuatu – from CAD2,549* per person/twin share

New Caledonia – from CAD4,649* per person/twin share

Solomon Islands – from CAD3,349* per person/twin share

*Prices are applicable for two people booking together with accommodations provided for both in a twin share room.

Apart from these package deals, this sale also includes attractive airfares across the Fiji Airways network. Guests can take advantage of this limited time sale to book flights to any of the airline's destinations in the Pacific, North America and Asia via Nadi.

Visit www.fijiairways.com to book your tickets and packages now!

Sale ends April 5th, 2024.

*Prices are subject to seat and accommodation availability.

-ENDS-

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, Mainland China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

Images can be downloaded from HERE.

SOURCE Fiji Airways