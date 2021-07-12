FIJI Water Creates a Perfect Storm to Highlight Its Pristine Source in a New Campaign Composed by Hans Zimmer

Inspired by the purity and naturistic elements of the FIJI Water source story, Zimmer composed four 15-second scores for FIJI Water highlighting each chapter in the water story: " Clouds ," "Rain," "Rock," and " Aquifer ." Each score strings together in harmony to tell the larger story of how nature perfected this water over hundreds of years, paired with vibrant images that showcase a Fijian environment with hyperrealism.

"There are few places on this planet where you can find purity. Places where rain filters through nature in a most spectacular way and ends up being the most precious commodity that we have, which is water. That is the story I wanted to tell," said Zimmer. "In building the music to represent this journey from scratch, I wanted it to be impressionistic, closer to my feeling of nature, my feeling of what purity is all about."

Starting as rain born from clouds 1,600 miles from the nearest continent, that rainfall slowly filters through ancient volcanic rock, gathering the naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes that give FIJI Water its signature smooth taste and soft mouthfeel. It then collects in a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer, hundreds of feet below the surface, protected from external impurities and bottled at the source. It's Untouched By Man®, until you unscrew the cap. This natural process gives FIJI Water double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands and a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH—all the added benefits consumers are looking for in their bottled waters, with nothing added.

"We've created the perfect storm through this campaign, elevated by the musical wonder of Hans Zimmer, to showcase that Earth's Finest Water exists from a sustainable source in Fiji," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for FIJI Water. "We know that consumers are actively looking for electrolytes, minerals, and a balanced pH in their water, all of which nature has perfected throughout hundreds of years. This is why 'it's not just water, it's FIJI Water.'"

The campaign can be seen on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Linear Cable, OTT/CTV (e.g. CW, Hulu, Pluto, Tubi, etc.), as well as through a targeted consumer print and digital campaign.

Unveiled in the campaign is the new FIJI Water packaging. The signature hibiscus flower is enlarged for an eye-catching pop of color on store shelves and allows consumers a moment of serenity as they drink Earth's Finest Water. The new packaging is now available nationwide on all bottle sizes, including the 330mL, 500mL, 700mL Sport Cap, 1.0L, and 1.5L.

In sharing its origin story, FIJI Water is also renewing its long-standing dedication to environmental sustainability with the introduction of its best-selling 500mL bottle made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) plastic in 2022. The 100% rPET bottle will replace the existing 500mL bottle throughout the U.S.

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth's Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

