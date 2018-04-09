FIJI Water Is Now Official Water Partner Of SoulCycle

Fans of both FIJI Water and SoulCycle can expect big collaborations between the two powerhouses in the coming months. The duo will bring Destination SOUL, SoulCycle's highly anticipated pop-up experience that brings SOUL to top hot-spots nationwide, taking fitness and hydration to a whole new level.

"FIJI Water has always provided the ultimate in great tasting hydration," said Clarence Chia, vice president of marketing, FIJI Water. "No matter the level of workout you prefer, FIJI Water is the perfect fitness partner. SoulCycle riders will now fuel their rides with natural artesian water with the ease of a flip top. Pairing Earth's Finest Water with the country's premier workout is a natural fit for both brands and we're excited about our partnership."

The new bottle is now available through FIJI Water's Home Delivery website and will roll out to retailers nationwide just in time for summer. It will also be supported by an integrated marketing campaign including a new TV commercial, print and digital advertising, social media, influencer marketing, in-store promotions and signage, public relations and event marketing efforts.

FIJI Water is bottled at the source in Fiji at an ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, where it is protected from external impurities. As tropical rain slowly filters through volcanic rock, it gathers the electrolytes and minerals that give FIJI Water its signature soft, smooth taste. In fact, FIJI Water has significantly more naturally occurring electrolytes than other brands. It's Untouched By Man—until you flip open the cap.

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands), is the No. 1 premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L and 1.5L. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 70 countries. To discover Earth's Finest Water, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle is the world's leading lifestyle brand that offers a powerful, fun and transformative fitness experience, on and off the bike. Created to make fitness fun, inspirational, and community-driven, SoulCycle's signature indoor cycling class is designed to transform both bodies and minds. The combination of world-class instructors, dark candlelit spaces, and high-energy music along with a full-body cardio workout fuels riders to move together, in unison, to create the "energy of the pack." At SoulCycle, it's always been about more than a bike. It's about the community. It's about the power that riders create together. It's about the rockstar instructors and the unwavering commitment to hospitality and to riders. SoulCycle provides a safe, effective, and fun workout that delivers powerful experiences and brings people together. The brand is keenly focused on innovation and growth to bring more Soul to more people in all areas of their lives. With more than 85 studios across North America, SoulCycle has established itself as a one-of-a-kind fitness destination and welcomes everyone from celebrities and influencers to professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Beyond the workout, SoulCycle is a popular retail destination offering both an independent clothing and accessories collection as well as exclusive collaborations with established and emerging brands. SoulCycle clothing and accessories are available in all SOUL studios and on soul-cycle.com. SoulCycle will continue to open studios across globe and expand its class offerings in 2018 and beyond. The company remains focused on its mission to help riders reach their fullest potential in every class so they're re-energized to rise when they need to. The Soul experience doesn't end when the music stops.

