Fiji Will Reopen to International Travelers Starting December 1st

The country will still have entry requirements in place to ensure the utmost safety of both visitors and locals. These include being a fully vaccinated traveler, providing a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure from home country, taking a rapid test 48 hours after arriving to your resort, and fulfilling any obligation to take an additional test prior to returning home, based on individual home country requirements. Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will be able to travel to Fiji accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Travel insurance, as always, is highly recommended. For more information on travel requirements, please visit www.fiji.travel .

"We are ecstatic that Fiji will open its borders to international visitors before the end of the year," says Tourism Fiji's CEO Brent Hill. "This is the moment we have been planning for nearly two years now and I can assure the world that Fiji is safe and ready to welcome you back. The islands are just as beautiful – if not more beautiful – than ever and the locals just as warm and friendly. Fiji is the vacation the world needs and deserves right now, and we can finally offer that again starting December."

The health and safety of its people and visitors remains Fiji's number one priority, and the country is able to open back up thanks to a successful vaccination program which has reached over 80% vaccination of its eligible population with both doses. Travelers can book and travel in confidence with the Care Fiji Commitment , where they can stay in certified resorts, use certified transportation and experiences, and be assured that all tourism businesses they come in to contact with have a 100% vaccinated staff. Travelers can fly direct from the U.S. to Fiji safely with Fiji Airways, who have been awarded the Apex Diamond certification for safety and the Skytrax 5-star COVID19 Airline safety rating.

Visitors to Fiji can expect to be welcomed into the country with open arms by the friendly locals who are as warm and hospitable as ever. Fiji remains an ideal destination where travelers can spread out amongst 333 islands, stay in boutique resorts, have an entire beach to themselves, and escape any crowds. Whether looking for an adventure, a romantic getaway, or a leisurely vacation, Fiji provides the perfect level of remoteness to detach from the worries of back home.

"It's been almost two years since we welcomed international visitors," says Fiji Minister for Tourism, Hon. Faiyaz Koya. "And in these two years, we've struggled, we've adapted, and we've prepared. Today, our national airline is ready, our hotels and tour providers are ready, and Fijians are ready to safely welcome the world back. We are ready to let happiness find you again."

Incredible December packages starting at $1,299 include six nights' accommodation, international airfare, all meals, transfers and more are now available to book on www.fijiairways.com. Additional packages for 2022 will be available soon. Sign up for Tourism Fiji's e-newsletter to receive the latest news and travel deals. Looking for some additional guidance or inspiration for your perfect Fiji vacation? Visit www.fiji.travel/findyourbula and take our quiz to 'Find Your Bula.'

About Fiji

Fiji is located in the heart of the South Pacific, just ten hours from Los Angeles (LAX) or San Francisco (SFO), and only seven hours from Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL). The country of Fiji is comprised of 333 islands boasting luxurious private islands, all-inclusive resorts, world-renowned spas, outdoor explorations, scuba diving and a wide array of culinary adventures. Fiji is most widely celebrated for its culture, which uniquely welcomes its visitors "home to Fiji." Fiji - where happiness finds you - www.fiji.travel.

About Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji is the destination marketing organizational arm of the Fijian government agency responsible for marketing Fiji as the ideal destination for leisure travel globally. Tourism Fiji has established a presence in eight key markets around the globe, and its activities include advertising, public relations, media initiatives, trade shows, and programs for the tourism industry and consumer promotions to better showcase Fiji.

