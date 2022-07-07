Fila Manila Continues to Bring Filipino Flavors to Life with The Launch of Ube and Coconut Jams

Authentic Filipino Flavors for All, Fila Manila Introduces All-Natural Coconut Spreads

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumain ka na (let's eat)! Fila Manila, a Filipino-American-owned brand creating a modern twist on iconic Filipino sauces, condiments, and spreads, launches two new all-natural jams: Ube Purple Yam Jam and Coconut Jam. These are the first all-natural Ube and Coconut spreads on the market and continue Fila Manila's celebration of Filipino culture and cuisine.

Fila Manila's new line of Coconut Spreads is the company's next iteration of modernizing traditional Filipino flavors. Ube Purple Yam Jam, a NEXTY award winner at this year's Natural Products Expo West, is made with real Philippine Ube, an indigenous Yam known for its vibrant purple hue, which is known as the country's most beloved, symbolic, and beautiful foods. Fila Manila fans got a sneak peek of the Ube Purple Yam Jam in a secret launch in March, and it sold out in just 30 minutes! The Coconut Jam is a smooth and creamy, spread typically used on bread or in desserts. It can also be used as a delicious and unique alternative to peanut butter – spread it, dip it, mix it, or spoon it. Both spreads contain no artificial colors or flavors and are gluten-free, dairy-free, peanut-free, and vegan.

"We've made it our mission at Fila Manila to ignite Filipino cuisine and our community and make these delicious flavors accessible to all," said Jake Deleon, Founder and CEO of Fila Manila. "These jams are inspired by some of my family's favorite staples growing up as a 1st generation Filipino American immigrant. I'm excited for consumers to experience even more of the beautiful Filipino culture."

Filipino Americans are the second largest Asian American community, yet there is nearly zero representation in mainstream grocery. Founder and CEO of Fila Manila Jake Deleon is helping to finally bring Filipino food, flavor, and communities to the forefront. Less than a year after its launch, Fila Manila products have taken off and the savory sauces are distributed in nearly 500 stores nationwide and are available online through the Fila Manila website and Amazon. Deleon is a first-generation Filipino American immigrant and was inspired to create products using his own family recipes. Upon learning that Filipinos and Filipino Americans make up a large percentage of frontline workers in the U.S., Deleon spent his $1,200 stimulus check to create sauce prototypes and hasn't slowed down since. According to SPINS Data in the Enhanced Natural Channel, Fila Manila is already the #1 brand in the US within the Filipino sub category of condiments & sauces. Fila Manila is representing the next generation of Filipino flavors by bringing delicious and easy offerings to everyone.

Fila Manila Coconut Spreads retail for $11.99 a jar and are available now on the Fila Manila website and are coming to select retailers this summer. For more information, visit filamanila.com and follow along on Instagram @eatfilamanila.

About Fila Manila

Founded by Jake Deleon in 2021, Fila Manila is on a mission to ignite Filipino cuisine and community by making authentic flavors accessible to all. Fila Manila is a modern twist on the iconic Filipino recipes Deleon grew up with. The brand is helping to bring Filipino food and representation to the forefront with simmer sauces, condiments, and spreads. For more information on Fila Manila visit filamanila.com and follow along on Instagram @eatfilamanila.

