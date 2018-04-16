Filaments.ca is Now Offering the Kodak 3D Printing Ecosystem in Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filaments.ca, a leading Canadian provider of 3D printer filament, now has available the Kodak 3D Printing Ecosystem for the Canadian market. The Kodak Portrait 3D Printer offers a dual extruder solution, permitting printing of more complex objects with a better surface finish. It allows the user to achieve high speed without sacrificing print accuracy.

The 3D Portrait Printer also has a built-in camera, multi-language touchscreen and full connectivity that gives the user a remote vision of the device and of user activity. With its print volume of 200x200x250mm, the 3D printer is perfect for making the vast majority of conceptual models and functional parts, yet still fits comfortably on a desk and can be easily transported. The printer also offers connectivity via Wi-Fi, email, social networks and file-sharing services.

"The Kodak Portrait 3D printer & low moisture filaments are perfect for the classroom, office or industrial business," says Ron Rivkind, CEO of Filaments.ca. "In addition, although you can use third-party filament, the Portrait Printer's enclosed filament chamber prevents Kodak 3D Printing Filament from absorbing humidity or dust, while enabling our sensors and software to fully control the printing process."

Filaments.ca is both a manufacturer and a retailer. The company manufactures several lines of materials under their own label and also import popular specialty 3D materials from all over the world. The goal is to give Canadians quick and cost-effective access to materials manufactured outside of Canada, making Filaments.ca the leading distributor of 3D printing materials in Canada.

