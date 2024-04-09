Filco Carting Appoints Global Finance Talent as Chief Financial Officer

Dymah Paige brings two decades of impressive financial leadership experience to the helm of Filco Carting Corp.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filco Carting, a leading recycle and waste management company in New York City, announces the appointment of Dymah Paige as its Chief Financial Officer. Dymah's arrival to Filco comes on the heels of its recent expansion into the New Jersey market, as well as its unprecedented New York City commercial waste zone awardment. A veteran of global investment banks and Fortune 50 public companies, Dymah's arrival to Filco bolsters its mission to provide scalable, dynamic, and sustainable solutions for its customers and their constituents.

About Dymah Paige:

Dymah brings nearly two decades of financial leadership across various high-growth and regulated sectors, with an impressive career encompassing significant roles in strategic planning, FP&A, capital management, and corporate governance. Her experience spans from small cap to Fortune 50 companies, including Macquarie Asset Management, and JPMorgan Chase. Notable leadership positions include CFO roles at Tunnel Hill Partners (a Macquarie owned vertically integrated environmental services company) where she drove financial management and operational efficiency, and most recently at Citibank's Global Finance division. As the new CFO of Filco Carting, she aims to enhance business transparency and support COO Adam Pasquale's sustainability mission while expanding the company's footprint. View her full bio here.

"I'm thrilled to join the Filco team and dive into the road ahead, including strategically driving Filco's growth, stakeholder transparency and overall financial management," shares Dymah Paige. "I'm inspired to navigate this new and complex financial landscape, while continuing to build upon Filco's commitment to sustainability and innovation."

Filco's Growth Initiatives:

Recently awarded four contracts in New York City's systematic and historic overhaul of waste zone management (Midtown North, Midtown South, Manhattan Southwest, and Citywide Containerized Waste Zones), Filco entered into the New Jersey market for the first time ever on January 1, 2024, as the exclusive waste and recycling contractor to the state's third largest city, Paterson, as well as the primary hauler for the borough of Creskill. The Paterson municipality contract engages Filco to provide waste and recycling services to over 157,000 residents across the city, including single and multi-family homes, apartment units and commercial businesses. Newly headquartered in Closter, New Jersey, Filco is primed for continued growth in the tri-state area.

"Since joining the Filco team in fall 2022, I've been both amazed and energized by our company's growth, expansion, and innovation," said COO Adam Pasquale. "Dymah's appointment as CFO marks the next milestone in our growth journey, and we're grateful to have such remarkable financial acumen and talent steering Filco's finances."

To learn more about Filco Carting, visit filcocarting.com.

About Filco Carting Corp.

Filco Carting, founded in 1910 as a horse and cart hauler, is the definitive leader in commercial waste collection in New York City. With more than 112 years of experience, Filco's fourth-generation family owned and operated business proudly services more than 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional customers with the most comprehensive services on the market. Filco Carting offers everything from dumpster rentals and waste collection to recycling and waste management services. Today, Filco remains committed to serving New Yorkers, as well as to better the health and safety of its team members, customers, and the community. Recently named to the Top 50 list for the largest recycling and waste firms in North America by Waste360, Filco Carting is licensed by the NYC Business Integrity Commission BIC #390 and is dedicated to maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards.

SOURCE Filco Carting Corp.