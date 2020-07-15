File taxes online? Your personal info is likely shared with data brokers

BOSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe ™, the #1 info removal service of The Online Privacy Company™, today reminds consumers that after paying their taxes, they should also pay close attention to whether more of their personal data shows up in public on dozens of Data Brokers who sell profiles on Americans when anyone searches for them on Google.

The tax-prep industry insists: "We don't *sell* people's data!" But this is mostly misleading legal jargon: They often share it. They make significant money sharing it. And they extract user permission to share it by burying the details in lengthy (in H&R Block's case, 9,000-word-long) user-agreements.

"We all have to pay our taxes, but we shouldn't have to pay with our data," said Rob Shavell, DeleteMe co-founder. "Whether Americans want a free How-To-Remove guide or prefer personal info removal done for them "full-service," DeleteMe has clear, simple, privacy options for everyone."

Consumers currently don't have good alternatives if they want to file taxes electronically, but never want their personal data being exposed to 3rd parties / Data Brokers for marketing purposes. The only option currently left for consumers is to make extra efforts to actively protect their own information, and be aware of the risks and tradeoffs associated with 'discounted' tax-prep services. Until congress is compelled to enforce stricter requirements on this industry, the best options are to try and clean up the data they leak to 3rd parties and Data Brokers.

Americans can sign up for DeleteMe here: https://joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe's Privacy Advisors work with sophisticated software tools to find and remove (continuously throughout the year) your personal data from over 35 different marketing databases and data brokers, including those frequently used by telemarketers, robocallers, scam artists, and identity thieves. DeleteMe's service automatically:

Removes mobile phone numbers (to help reduce robocalls and scams)

Removes home addresses, home photos, prices of homes (to help reduce crime)

Removes dates of birth, ages, relations, and names of family members (to help reduce identity theft)

Removes email addresses, social media links and usernames (to help reduce harassment and employer background-checks)

Continuously finds and removes info all year long (new reports sent every 3 months)

About DeleteMe: https://joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe is the leading online privacy personal information removal service. In business for over 10 years, DeleteMe's privacy experts have successfully completed over 25 million opt-outs from data brokers, ensuring consumers and businesses' online privacy.

About DeleteMe for Business: https://joindeleteme.com/business-privacy/

DeleteMe for Business services over 30% of Fortune 50 corporations, with special plans for protecting executives, employees, and their families from harassment, doxxing, identity theft, phishing, telemarketing, robocalls, and scams.

CONTACT: Will Simonds, (425) 736-1528, [email protected]

