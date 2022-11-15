FileCloud Announces Expansion of Sales Organization, and Appointment of Leigh Bradford as SVP of Global Sales

We are excited to announce that Leigh Bradford is now stepping into the role of SVP of Global Sales, with a focus on growing the channel partnership ecosystem for FileCloud.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud has announced the appointment of Leigh Bradford to the role of SVP of Global Sales. FileCloud is the world's fastest-growing, hyper-secure file-sharing and content collaboration provider. Its solution provides organizations with secure file-sharing, sync, backup, and remote access, as well as unparalleled out-of-the-box compliance and data governance features.

FileCloud Announces Appointment of Leigh Bradford as SVP of Global Sales

FileCloud is deeply focused on building a flourishing network of global channel partners and Leigh has an impressive track record of managing global sales and customer success teams at various companies. These include Radware, Zeus, and Kemp Technologies.

Leigh has successfully built and managed channel relationships in multiple regions, with experience spanning all continents. He has experience of selling to some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world to the role, including large gaming companies, IT Managed Service Providers, and Internet Service Providers. He brings to the table a deep understanding of multiple sales channels, along with knowledge and experience of how early-stage enterprises grow.

"Given that one of our other go-to-market pillars is to establish a thriving global channel partner ecosystem, it was critical that we bring someone on with deep channel building experience and

expertise," said FileCloud CRO, Peter Melerud. "Leigh spent nearly 10 years at Kemp Technologies, leading sales through building and managing highly productive channel relationships throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand. He has also managed global sales and customer success at companies like Radware and Zeus, with the latter being acquired by Riverbed in 2011."

FileCloud has experienced 30% year-over-year growth in the last 12 months, and Leigh is enthusiastic about its integrated features, which support the cybersecurity and compliance needs of organizations. "As the world evolves and learns a lot more about the importance of data and retention, and how important data is to the individual, to the company, FileCloud is very well-positioned to help secure and give individuals and companies control over that data, which is a vitally important aspect of technology going forward," said Leigh. "I've had the opportunity to work with great technology. The exciting thing here is that FileCloud is absolutely primed to become the number one technology in its space."

Leigh is also very optimistic about what the near future holds for FileCloud: "FileCloud has grown organically very well over the last few years, ahead of funding. This proves to me that it has a compelling product that people want to buy. My role is very much to take all the good things that have been done before and build upon them. For me, personally, this is very exciting. I am not starting from scratch."

The announcement coincides with the establishment of a new Strategic Alliances business unit within FileCloud, to be led by FileCloud co-founder Manoj Mohandas, who is moving into the role of SVP of Technology Alliances. Commenting on the importance of this new business unit and appointment, CRO Peter Melerud said, "The value of establishing key, highly relevant Strategic Alliance partners to FileCloud's future success cannot be overstated. To give us the best chance of success, we need a leader who both understands deeply our own technology value proposition—with broad understanding of our domain and markets—while also possessing the exceptional business development and entrepreneurial capabilities required to engage global-100-scale technology companies. After careful consideration, it became clear to us that the best person for this job is Manoj Mohandas."

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure content collaboration platform (CCP) that provides industry-leading compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms is fully integrated into the complete CCP stack.

The platform offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds. FileCloud is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is used by millions of users around the world, including top Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers.

