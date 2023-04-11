FileCloud Appoints Jason Dover as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy & Market Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leader in secure enterprise file sharing and content collaboration, today announced the appointment of Jason Dover to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer.

Jason Dover, Chief Product Officer of FileCloud

In this role, Jason will oversee FileCloud's portfolio of secure content collaboration, file sharing, governance and workflow automation solutions with a focus on expanding market reach, driving strategy and enabling organizations to benefit from radically simplified ways of meeting data security and compliance requirements in complex, on-premises, or hybrid environments. FileCloud's unmatched flexibility, ease of implementation and integration with existing environments makes it a compelling solution for customers with business-critical data security, compliance, and governance requirements.

In his most recent role, Jason served as Vice President, Product Strategy at Progress Software where he was responsible for the infrastructure management product lines focused on application delivery, network security and hybrid infrastructure monitoring along with related strategic partnership and M&A activities for the business unit.

Under Jason's leadership, Kemp Technologies' application delivery and network visibility solutions - acquired by Progress Software for $258M in 2021 - was successfully integrated into Progress' product portfolio. Soon after, a new $100M+ expanded portfolio of products was created including the network visibility suite from WhatsUp Gold, as a result of another Progress acquisition. He also led the organization to reach strategic partner tier level with Dell Technologies, based on the hyper growth of the joint solution Jason built between Kemp's solution and Dell's object storage suite.

Jason brings over 15 years of Product Management experience. Prior to Progress, he led the product strategy at Kemp, where he sourced the acquisition of Flowmon, launched Kemp into the security technology sector. Before that, he held various infrastructure operations & engineering roles at NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Bank and various other financial services providers. As enterprises seek to retain control over data for security and compliance purposes, FileCloud's SaaS offering is increasingly helping companies with file management. Jason's extensive experience will prove invaluable as FileCloud's platform is frequently sought for its powerful SaaS platform integration capabilities and robust security features.

"At FileCloud we are very much looking forward to working with someone of Jason's caliber as it relates to product leadership, vision, and strategy. The company has experienced massive growth and scale since announcing our November 2021 expansion funding round. This unprecedented growth has been driven by an increase in customers looking for flexible, hyper-secure methods for enabling content sharing and data access, as the size of the distributed workforce and need for cross-organizational collaboration continues to grow. As our new CPO, Jason will have a significant part to play in all aspects of our product, partnerships, and M&A strategy," said Ray Downes, CEO of FileCloud.

"It's a privilege and honor to take on this role at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory and be a part of crafting what will be an incredible history," said Jason. "FileCloud has a significant opportunity to be the #1 secure content collaboration and file-sharing solution on the market and I'm excited to join the talented executive leadership team on this journey and drive further acceleration of our customer value delivery engine."

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure content collaboration platform (CCP) that provides industry-first Zero Trust File Sharing℠, compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms is fully integrated into the complete CCP stack.

The platform offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds. FileCloud is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is used by millions of users around the world, including top Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers.

