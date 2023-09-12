FILEFORMS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES AND THEIR ADVISORS

FileForms

12 Sep, 2023, 09:43 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FileForms is excited to announce its official launch as the trusted partner for filing statutory and regulatory forms and reports on behalf of businesses and their advisors. Its flagship product is a reporting solution for the new Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report, a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) required filing expected to impact over 35 million U.S. business entities starting on January 1, 2024.

FileForms is revolutionizing the process of preparing and submitting the growing number of federal and state reporting obligations, which extend beyond traditional IRS and state tax filings. Its flagship product is a reporting solution for the new Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report, a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) required filing expected to impact over 35 million U.S. business entities.  In the upcoming months, FileForms will expand its platform to include U.S. state annual reports, Foreign Bank Account Reports (FBARs), and a range of commerce-related reports mandated by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

To help support its valued clients while navigating the rigor of information disclosures required when operating as an entity within the United States, FileForms has leveraged its experience within the compliance and financial technology industry to build a world-class, modern, technology platform focused on security, accuracy, saving time and avoid unnecessary penalties. The platform seamlessly translates complex business filing requirements into an intuitive, straightforward user experience while providing education throughout the filing process. Client information is securely stored within Amazon Web Services (AWS), the #1 trusted cloud service provider globally. The FileForms platform also offers mobile device data upload capability and information access control to help mitigate data exposure through the filing process. 

"We're thrilled to introduce FileForms and simplify the complex landscape of compliance reporting for businesses," said Kenneth Dettman, Co-Founder and Chairman of FileForms. "With our team's extensive regulatory and financial technology expertise, we remain at the forefront of business statutory and regulatory changes. We're committed to delivering our esteemed clients the finest service, technology, and experience."

Dettman leads FileForms as Co-Founder and chairman, contributing over 15 years of global tax and compliance expertise. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in offering outstanding service to clients and fostering partner relationships. He previously served as a tax partner at a global top 25 consulting firm and is recognized as a thought leader featured in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Tax Analysts. He has also been described as a pioneer in the tax services industry.

FileForms is a mission-oriented U.S.-based organization that remains highly attentive to business regulatory changes on behalf of its clients. Its staff is unwaveringly dedicated to simplifying and securing the filing process for businesses and their advisors. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform and accomplished leadership team, FileForms is the trusted partner for all business filing requirements.

For additional information about FileForms, please visit www.fileforms.com.

Charles Rickie 
Director of Marketing & Business Development 
[email protected] 
(786) 972-1574 

SOURCE FileForms

