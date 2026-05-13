FileInvite Delivers Major Platform Expansion in 2026, Advancing Borrower Experience, Operational Scale, and Full Loan Lifecycle Support

Year-to-date releases include a redesigned borrower portal, bulk and scheduled document collection, multilingual support, automated PDF redaction, and enhanced compliance controls

DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileInvite, the secure document collection platform built for complex lending and financial services workflows, today announced a comprehensive set of product releases delivered in 2026 to date. The updates represent a significant expansion of the platform across three strategic dimensions: a complete redesign of the borrower-facing experience, new capabilities for high-volume and scheduled document collection, and a deeper foundation for full loan lifecycle support beyond origination.

Redesigned Borrower Portal: Built for Scale, Branding, and Servicing

FileInvite Portal V3 gives borrowers a clear view of their document submission progress, outstanding requests, and due dates, making high-volume loan document packages feel manageable rather than overwhelming.

The centerpiece of FileInvite's 2026 investment is Portal V3, a complete redesign of the borrower-facing experience built to make high-volume document collections feel manageable rather than overwhelming, present lender branding more intentionally within the layout, and lay the groundwork for servicing workflows where the portal becomes a longer-lived collaboration tool rather than a one-time collection point.

The redesign directly supports FileInvite's expansion into mid-market and enterprise lending teams where document packages are larger, borrower relationships are longer, and the portal is increasingly the primary touchpoint between lender and borrower throughout the life of a loan.

Multilingual Borrower Support extends the portal's accessibility further. Borrowers can now navigate FileInvite in their preferred language, with automatic browser language detection across English, Spanish, Dutch, German, and French. The capability removes a key accessibility barrier for lending teams with multilingual client bases, improving document submission rates without any workflow changes on the lender side.

Bulk and Scheduled Send: High-Volume Document Collection at Scale

A major workflow advancement in 2026 is the completion of FileInvite's Bulk and Schedule Send initiative, which includes a suite of capabilities that fundamentally changes how mid-market lending teams manage document collection across large borrower portfolios.

Contact Lists and Bulk Send enable teams to create contact lists of up to 500 borrowers and send document requests to an entire list in a single action. Each contact receives their own unique, personalized invite or information request.

Schedule Send (available for both individual and bulk information requests) allows teams to plan document collection in advance, scheduling delivery for a future date with flexible due date options. For banks managing loan portfolios around compliance cycles, quarterly reviews, and annual financial statement deadlines, this eliminates the manual overhead of tracking and timing document requests at scale.

Ongoing Reminders complete the automation picture. Loan officers can now configure a recurring borrower reminder on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly schedule with no time cap and no dependency on a due date. Teams managing long-running SBA, USDA, and commercial real estate loans can now keep borrowers on track for the full duration of document collection without any manual intervention.

"The releases we've delivered in 2026 reflect a clear strategic direction: FileInvite is becoming the operational backbone of the lending document lifecycle, not just a tool for origination," said Daniel Walters, Chief Product & Technology Officer at FileInvite. "Portal V3 gives borrowers a polished, branded experience that scales with the complexity of their loan. Bulk and scheduled send gives ops teams the automation they need to handle high volumes without adding headcount. And capabilities like ongoing reminders, PDF redaction, and multilingual support address the real-world complexity of managing document collection across diverse borrower populations, long deal cycles, and regulated environments. Taken together, these releases move us meaningfully closer to full loan lifecycle support."

Compliance, Security, and Operational Controls

Automated PDF Redaction enables lending teams to permanently remove sensitive information, including Social Security Numbers (SSN) and Tax File Numbers (TFN), from uploaded documents. Configurable at the request level and pre-settable within templates, the capability strengthens FileInvite's positioning as a compliance-ready platform for regulated industries where data protection requirements demand permanent removal of sensitive data from the document record.

Information Request Privacy Controls give administrators and team leads granular control over invitation request visibility, with Restricted, Team, or Account-wide options and a complete audit trail of all sharing changes.

Activity Log Enhancements now surface cloud storage sync outcomes, including Google Drive, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Box, directly in the request activity log. Team leaders, loan officers, and processing coordinators can view a full activity log for any information request directly on the View Invite screen. The log surfaces everything that's happened on an invite in one place, including uploads, document status changes, assignee updates, and more.

About FileInvite

FileInvite is the secure document collection platform purpose-built for complex, high-collaboration lending and financial services workflows. From SBA lenders and commercial real estate teams to asset-based lenders and legal counsel, FileInvite replaces email-based document chasing with one structured, auditable workflow, giving lending teams the speed, visibility, compliance readiness, and borrower experience their clients and regulators demand.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit fileinvite.com.

Media Contact: Lisa Thiel, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 269-806-848

SOURCE FileInvite