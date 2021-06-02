FileInvite Establishes US Headquarters in Colorado to Support Rapid Growth

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FileInvite, a document and data collection platform provider, founded in New Zealand, announced today it has selected Colorado as the location for its U.S. headquarters and will begin hiring to support its rapid growth in the North American market.

As competitive pressures mount in the digital era, FileInvite helps businesses improve customer experience and increase productivity by simplifying the process of collecting documents and sharing information with customers. The platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. For organizations and teams including financial services, legal, academic enrollment and human resources, FileInvite increases operational speed and capacity, and reduces friction in the customer experience.

Rapid Growth and Expansion

FileInvite has experienced more than 100 percent revenue growth for each of the past four years, including 300 percent revenue growth in fiscal year 2020. With nearly half of FileInvite's client base in the U.S., located in more than 30 states, establishing a headquarters in the country will allow the company to better serve its U.S.-based clients and tap into the increasing demand for document collection solutions.

"Our rapid growth demonstrates the need in the market for simple, yet impactful solutions like FileInvite," said James Sampson, CEO of FileInvite. "Our clients are saving countless hours and providing a superior customer experience by adopting FileInvite to collect and manage documents, rather than relying on email. We are looking forward to helping more organizations in the U.S. embrace this competitive advantage."

Globally, over 90 percent of businesses with more than 10 employees use customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, but most are still using email to collect documents from their customers, making the market opportunity for FileInvite significant. After raising a total of $4.5 million NZD, the company is beginning its U.S. expansion ahead of an upcoming Series A funding round.

Award-Winning Employer Hiring In Denver

FileInvite plans to locate its headquarters in the Denver area and is in the process of selecting office space. The company will begin hiring immediately, focusing initially on sales and marketing roles, with plans to bring more than 140 jobs to the state. Visit the FileInvite careers page for current openings at www.fileinvite.com/careers .

"In order to support our growth, we knew we needed boots on the ground in the U.S. After careful consideration, we chose Colorado, primarily based on connectivity for flights and access to talent," said Ky Hacker, Vice President of Operations for FileInvite. "We are excited to continue to partner with U.S. businesses and to be a part of the growing tech community in Denver."

FileInvite was recently recognized on the Matchstiq Top 50 list of the best tech companies and startups to work for in New Zealand. The company is excited to bring its "Kiwi" company culture and modern workplace philosophy to Colorado. With a hybrid workplace strategy, employees work remotely on personal productivity days and gather as a team in the office weekly for collaboration, brainstorming, decision making and team building.

About FileInvite

Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps businesses improve customer experience and increase productivity by simplifying the process of collecting documents and sharing information with customers. The SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite is SOC2 compliant and meets the privacy and security requirements for handling sensitive customer data. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com .

